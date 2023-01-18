Relative of suicide victim describes mental health care system as 'abysmal at best' at AG's hearing

Brendan Orr described the resources available in the Western New York mental health system as "abysmal at best," powerfully and painstakingly describing a system that failed his sister, Jennifer, who died by suicide two months ago.

Joe and Elisa Tobia, of Corning, told the story of their son, Matthew, who died by suicide in August 2021, at age 30, after beating an opioid addiction that started when he suffered a shoulder injury while playing college lacrosse and was prescribed pain medication.

And Tye Pope, vice president for substance use disorders and housing at BestSelf Behavioral Health, talked about how she became a peer counselor after she was diagnosed with a mental illness and addressed her addiction. She advocated for more peer services – funded and open at all hours – to help those struggling with mental illness to get the help they need before a downturn becomes an emergency.

These were among the 21 people who spoke during a four-hour public hearing Wednesday at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library geared toward access to mental health care in the region. More than 100 people attended, and dozens provided written testimonies to a panel that included Attorney General Letitia James and members of her office, who held a similar hearing in the summer in New York City. James hopes to use the information from those and other public hearings planned across the state to push for legislative and enforcement solutions.

"We are examining the entire system, from Buffalo to Brooklyn, because each region of our great state is navigating its own challenges," she said.

Throughout Wednesday's hearing, speakers urged meaningful change to a system they described as ill-equipped to deal with a mental health crisis and continuing mental health care, where demand for effective services has long outstripped supply.

The pandemic added to the alarm, not only regionally, but across the country.

A representative survey last year of nearly 3,200 U.S. adults showed that 27% were so stressed most days that they found it hard to function, according to the latest Psychology Association “Stress in America” report, released in October.

Buffalo bore its own heavy brunt, with a trauma-filled eight months that started with a racist mass shooting in May. During the last month alone, a Christmas weekend blizzard claimed at least 44 victims, a fire in Buffalo killed five young children and, most recently, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in cardiac arrest during a "Monday Night Football" game.

"The impact of these tragedies on mental health cannot be overstated," said James, who added that the number of inpatient psychiatric beds has declined across the state during the pandemic, including by 139 in Western New York. They have yet to go back into service.

That has put more pressure on hospital emergency rooms and the Erie County Medical Center Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, the largest safety net mental health emergency department in the Buffalo Niagara region.

James called the ECMC unit the "busiest of its kind in New York." After the hearing ended, she told The Buffalo News that she plans to reach out to ECMC to schedule a meeting with its board.

"They are understaffed and overcrowded, putting both patients and nurses in harm's way," James said in describing CPEP and a far smaller mental health ER at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the two only available to all children and adults in the region.

Several family members and one former patient described what they called deplorable conditions at CPEP.

Michelle Brooks said her daughter waited several days in the main intake room there, in conditions that made patients feel so vulnerable and unattended that the treatment threatened to worsen their mental illness.

Brooks told the panel that she understands the strains on the mental health system, but that "reasons become excuses when they're made to avoid responsibility. Something needs to be done now."

Could Hochul's $1B plan help fix the state's mental health system? WNY providers express optimism Hochul unveiled several health care proposals in her 277-page State of the State Book released Tuesday, but the focus on the mental health system was by far the headline within a health care industry facing major challenges.

Dr. Victoria Brooks, medical director of ECMC CPEP, also spoke at the hearing, noting that CPEP continues to see high patient volume challenges due to delays in discharging patients to state-supported programs, as well as inadequate Medicaid reimbursements.

Proper and sustainable funding of mental health services was also a topic that came up repeatedly. Brooks said ECMC logged financial losses from its behavioral services of $15.7 million in 2021, and it is expecting similar losses for 2022. For ECMC and other hospitals to increase bed capacity – a major part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's multi-year, $1 billion mental health plan unveiled this month – Brooks said ECMC needs significant increases in inpatient reimbursements and state funding for capital improvements.

Brooks said that while the hospital's CPEP is often at the center of larger problem-solving conversations, it should not "independently bear the onus of responsibility" for a larger mental health system. Other panelists familiar with outpatient care services said it can sometimes take two or three months to get those services once they are released from ECMC.

"We come and work on the frontlines in a very busy and chaotic work environment, every single day," Brooks said. "We work in a safety-net hospital where our doors are always open. We don't say no to anybody. ... We do the best we can. Everybody has staffing issues. It's not unique to us. It's certainly not unique to Western New York."

Joe and Elisa Tobia were among those who called on James and other state leaders to act. Joe Tobia held a photo of his son, while his wife told the audience and the attorney general how the state's rural mental health system failed the family.

Corning police were helpful during Matthew's crises with schizoaffective disorder, Elisa Tobia said, but mental health inpatient and outpatient providers turned his life into a revolving door of care that too often returned him to the community because of a lack of adequate treatment and inpatient beds.

Orr recounted how, as he and his family sought help for his sister in September, he was told by providers that his sister wasn't suicidal, but was just "doing this for attention."

Two months later, on Nov. 15, Jennifer Orr was dead.

Orr hopes that Wednesday's hearing, and more forums like it, will lead to broad, systemic change.

"If there's anything that can come from this," Orr said, "I just hope that all of the people who are saying we need to take this seriously are actually the ones who take it seriously, because there's only so much that myself – or the Tobias, or Tye, or any of us – can say. It comes down to the people who are actually in power and have the ability to make tangible change."