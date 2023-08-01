Lauren Chmielowiec would seem to be a poster child for New York’s program to incentivize women-owned businesses.

The 42-year-old Buffalo native is president of Upstate Steel, a Hamburg steelmaker and supplier founded by her parents.

“I grew up with both of my parents actively involved in this steel company,” Chmielowiec said. “That’s all I’ve known my whole life.”

But that doesn’t mean much in the eyes of New York State.

Chmielowiec was rejected from New York’s list of certified women-owned businesses because state regulators questioned her status as the true owner of her company. She said the state claimed some of the men she employed did too much of the work.

“I’d go toe-to-toe with any man or woman, that I know every single thing about my business and I run it over anybody else,” Chmielowiec said. “We should be the example.”

Chmielowiec is appealing the decision, but in the meantime, she’s missing out on what some in the industry see as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: providing steel and other materials for the Buffalo Bills’ new $1.54 billion stadium. The Bills have struggled to meet early minority- and women-owned business goals for the project.

Last month, Empire State Development concluded that the Bills hiring through early June of minority and women-owned businesses, as well as service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses, to build the new stadium “is well below its expected performance” under project participation goals.

“They’ve created a pool of companies that aren’t qualified to do the job, and now they can’t meet the utilization goals,” Chmielowiec said. “And there’s legitimate companies right down the street. I’ve been working very closely with the large steel contractors that are building the main portion of it. And they are begging me, saying, ‘Can’t you get this (contract)?’ And I have to say, ‘Guys, it doesn’t work like that.’ “

In a written statement, Empire State Development officials did not respond to Chmielowiec’s comments but said, in part: ”... Each application is evaluated thoroughly based on the requirements and criteria outlined in state regulations. ESD remains committed to fostering an environment where MWBEs can thrive, and we continuously work to improve the certification process, provide clarity and guidance to all applicants, and connect the thousands of State-certified MWBEs to contracting opportunities across New York.”

New York’s program, which is overseen by Empire State Development, began in the 1980s as a way to encourage the hiring of minorities and women, who have historically been underrepresented in the building trades.

State law requires agencies to set “goals” for the awarding of contracts to businesses that have at least a 51% minority or woman ownership stake. Construction firms who bid on state contracts typically try to meet the goals by hiring subcontractors that are owned by certified minority- or women-owned business enterprises, or MWBEs.

There are more than 9,000 certified MWBE companies listed on a state directory used by contractors, government agencies and private developers seeking minority business participation. They get access to lending and bonding programs and support services from the state.

Chmielowiec’s mother and father ran Upstate Steel for two decades, she said, and the company benefited from its status as a certified woman-owned business. The company hired dozens of employees and now operates in an old Bethlehem Steel building in Hamburg.

“For 20 years, this was an economic engine and small-business engine,” Chmielowiec said.

But in 2015, Chmielowiec said the state denied the company’s recertification as a woman-owned business enterprise, or WBE, because state officials said her mother, Bonnie Chmielowiec, was listed on tax forms as a “bookkeeper” for the business. State officials claimed her father and other men made most business decisions.

Bills missing early minority contracting goals on new stadium Representatives with the Bills and with the project construction manager say that only a small fraction of all the bid packages have been released, and even fewer have been awarded.

State officials made a similar determination in 2017 when an affiliated company, Upstate Rebar, applied for certification as a WBE and was denied.

“With respect to operations, the (State) Division (of Minority and Women’s Business Development) determined that Bonnie Chmielowiec and the other woman owner (Lauren Chmielowiec) do not make decisions pertaining to the operation of the business enterprise,” a state administrative law judge wrote in a document explaining the denial.

New York in recent years has been aggressive in booting from its programs companies it says are not authentic WBEs because the husband, father or brother of the female owner controls the company.

A 2021 review of state economic development files and court records by The Buffalo News revealed nearly 500 cases in the last three years where state officials either denied the certification of a woman-owned business or revoked its certification years after the state initially approved it.

Most of those cases involved family businesses where a woman owned a majority stake in the company but a male member of the woman’s family either co-owned or had significant roles in the business.

“We need to do that to ensure the integrity of the program,” Goldie Weixel, acting general counsel for Empire State Development, said at the time. “The purpose is to support woman-owned businesses. It’s not the family-owned business program.”

Lauren Chmielowiec said the day before her hearing, state officials offered her mother a settlement, which she accepted. After she explained that her parents were planning to retire and that she planned to buy out their shares in the company, Lauren Chmielowiec said state officials told her that she could re-apply for WBE certification under her own name.

“They said they would put the application at the top of the pile and renew immediately,” Chmielowiec said. “This was reasonable, and this was the truth of what was going on. We accepted the bait.”

To her surprise, the state in February 2022 denied Lauren Chmielowiec’s application.

“I never got a site visit. I never got a phone interview,” she said. “They just denied me.”

Chmielowiec said the state refused to consider a series of letters she provided from well-known contractors, including Herbert F. Darling, Inc., Piasecki Steel Construction Corp., CATCO and the Construction Exchange of Buffalo & WNY, where she is a board member, attesting to her involvement in the business.

“Personally, I cannot imagine an individual being more involved in their company’s day-to-day activities than Lauren,” one project engineer wrote.

Chmielowiec has appealed the decision and will plead her case at a November hearing, though even state officials acknowledge appeals are rarely successful.

The state’s MWBE program has been troubled by allegations of fraud for years.

“Like any government program, people take advantage,” she said.

But she said the state is overcorrecting in its attempts to make up for years of lax enforcement.

Chmielowiec said excluding companies like hers only increases the likelihood that phony companies will be used as “pass-through” businesses to meet MWBE goals, as happened on other large state projects like the Buffalo Billion.

“I welcome them to just show up and spot check that we’re here,” she said. “I only wish this was a front and that I would be sipping a margarita, but that is the farthest thing from the truth. And I can’t even get credit for it.”