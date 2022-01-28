Rejected appeal over denied coverage for Covid losses signals trouble for businesses

A federal appellate ruling Friday involving an Amherst martial arts studio signals more trouble for businesses counting on their insurance policies to cover financial losses from the government's pandemic-related shutdown orders in 2020.
In a case watched by the restaurant industry, the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals backed an insurer that declined to cover the Covid-19-related losses of Kim-Chee LLC, which does business as Master Gorino's Pil-Sung Tae-Kwon-Do on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
The ruling could have a far-reaching effect for thousands of businesses in the state with similar insurance coverage, with the appeals judges ruling that a business must show a physical loss or damage to property to be covered for business interruption from Covid-19.
"This is the first appellate decision – not trial court or lower court – on New York law that addresses the issue of whether the presence of the virus at your property constituted direct physical loss or direct physical damage to that property," said attorney Christopher M. Berloth, who represented the Amherst business.
The appellate ruling affirmed a ruling last April from U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, who dismissed Kim-Chee's lawsuit against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. because the business could not establish it suffered "direct physical loss or damage."
"If there’s a business that has a business interruption policy, and they were forced to shut down due to the presence of Covid at their location, this has the potential to impact them," Berloth said of Friday's ruling.
The New York State Restaurant Association and other industry groups filed a brief with the Court of Appeals backing the martial arts studio, saying many of its member restaurants have been "unreasonably and categorically denied coverage" since they also had to show physical damage to their properties. In state trial courts across the nation, roughly half have allowed businesses to proceed with their claims for business interruption coverage or ruled in their favor, according to their brief.
In his ruling, Crawford noted "this case is scarcely the first New York business interruption case to result from the Covid-19 pandemic."
"In an unbroken line of trial court decisions, federal courts applying New York law have ruled that the closure of businesses due to the suspected presence of the virus or due to New York State executive orders do not qualify as direct physical loss or damage," he wrote in his decision.
In their brief, the restaurant groups said many of the rulings that went against them in federal courts "may be the result of a reflexive, self-fulfilling feedback loop in which federal district courts appear to effectively treat other federal district courts as establishing a sort of federal common law on business interruption insurance."
The restaurant groups said the plain language of the martial arts studio's policy should dictate that Kim-Chee sufficiently alleged the shutdown orders caused “physical loss” by dispossessing it of its property and rendering that property nonfunctional. Kim-Chee should have been able to make its case in front of a jury, according to their brief.
"Policyholders should not have to hire lawyers to understand what the word 'loss' means," according to their brief. "They should not have to guess whether a judge will require a loss to involve something beyond what the policy describes."
Philadelphia Indemnity, in denying coverage to the martial arts studio, said for the business income coverage to be triggered, there must be direct physical damage to the property. The governmental mandates for non-essential businesses to close in the spring of 2020 in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 "is a cause of loss that is explicitly excluded under your policy," the insurer told the business.
And it made similar arguments in court.
"Plaintiffs have not, and cannot, cite any factual allegations describing how Covid-19 physically impacted the covered property, as they must to trigger coverage," according to a legal filing by the insurer's lawyers. "For this independent reason, their claims fail."
The business made two main arguments in favor of coverage. First, the policy provided "all-risk" coverage to protect against any loss not expressly excluded or limited in subsequent provisions of the policy. Second, the insurer's failure to include in the policy an exclusion of loss due to virus or bacteria is evidence of the insurer's intent to cover loss or damage resulting from a pandemic.
But the appellate judges found "Kim-Chee cannot base its business interruption claim on loss of possession or access."
"Rather, Kim-Chee’s complaint must plausibly allege that the virus itself inflicted actual physical loss of or damage to property" for the cases to be allowed to proceed.
While Kim-Chee did not have a virus exclusion in its policy like other businesses, "the absence of an exclusion cannot create coverage," the appeals judges wrote.
"We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision," said Berloth, who represented Kim-Chee. "And we’re in the process of analyzing the next steps, because we intend to continue to fight for the policyholder’s rights with respect to these losses."
Local counsel for the Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. did not reply to a request for comment.