Rejected appeal over denied coverage for Covid losses signals trouble for businesses

"If there’s a business that has a business interruption policy, and they were forced to shut down due to the presence of Covid at their location, this has the potential to impact them," Berloth said of Friday's ruling.

The New York State Restaurant Association and other industry groups filed a brief with the Court of Appeals backing the martial arts studio, saying many of its member restaurants have been "unreasonably and categorically denied coverage" since they also had to show physical damage to their properties. In state trial courts across the nation, roughly half have allowed businesses to proceed with their claims for business interruption coverage or ruled in their favor, according to their brief.

In his ruling, Crawford noted "this case is scarcely the first New York business interruption case to result from the Covid-19 pandemic."

"In an unbroken line of trial court decisions, federal courts applying New York law have ruled that the closure of businesses due to the suspected presence of the virus or due to New York State executive orders do not qualify as direct physical loss or damage," he wrote in his decision.