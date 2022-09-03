Regular hours and fees resume Tuesday at Buffalo's municipal indoor swimming pools

It's back to normal, starting Tuesday, at the City of Buffalo's two municipal indoor swimming pools, city officials announced.

The Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy pools will go from being open six days a week to a 40-hour schedule on weekdays only. Pool fees also will resume.

Since July 1 and continuing until Monday, the two pools have been open free of charge on weekends and for extra hours on weekdays while Buffalo's outdoor swimming and wading pools were closed due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Buffalo Park Commissioner Andrew Rabb said that more than 4,100 people used the two pools during the summer.

Beginning Tuesday, the Lovejoy Pool will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Cazenovia Park Pool will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Season passes from Labor Day to June 30 are $100 for city residents age 18 to 61, $50 for seniors and youth and $150 for non-residents. Daily passes are $2 for city residents age 18 to 61, $1 for seniors and youth and $3 for non-residents.

Resident cards, which cost $3 for a year, are available at the pools by providing proof of residency.

City officials noted that there are openings for certified lifeguards at its indoor pools. For more information, visit buffalony.gov/Jobs.