Registration opens for three free rabies clinics in Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health has opened registration for three upcoming free rabies vaccine clinics. Dogs, cats and ferrets three months or age or older are eligible.

Drive-through clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Erie Community College South Campus in Orchard Park and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center, 3359 Broadway near Union Road, Cheektowaga.

For the clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway, pet owners will walk or carry their animals.

Pets must have a collar and leash or be restrained in a carrier. At the drive-through sites, the number of people in the vehicle should be limited. All pet owners are asked to wear a mask.

Up to three pets are allowed per appointment. Registration is required. Call 716-961-6800 or visit erie.gov/health/rabies.