Registration opens for three free rabies clinics in Erie County

  • Updated
The Erie County Department of Health has opened registration for three upcoming free rabies vaccine clinics. Dogs, cats and ferrets three months or age or older are eligible.

Drive-through clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Erie Community College South Campus in Orchard Park and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center, 3359 Broadway near Union Road, Cheektowaga.

For the clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway, pet owners will walk or carry their animals.

Pets must have a collar and leash or be restrained in a carrier. At the drive-through sites, the number of people in the vehicle should be limited. All pet owners are asked to wear a mask.

Up to three pets are allowed per appointment. Registration is required. Call 716-961-6800 or visit erie.gov/health/rabies.

