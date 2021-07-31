Region continues to show troubling upward trend in Covid cases

This summer is not following last year's summer pattern when it comes to Covid-19 in Western New York.

Last year, July saw a long stretch of relatively low transmission levels of Covid-19, with a resurgence in positive cases not appearing until fall.

But July of this year has shown an unpleasant transition to an upward curve in new cases, thanks to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The seven-day average of positive cases in Western New York was 3.01%, the state reported Saturday. That's higher than the statewide average of 2.4% and the second highest of any region in the state. It's also a percentage that has started climbing daily.

Erie County has gone from showing daily confirmed cases in the single digits at the start of the month to more than 90 new cases a day this week.

The New York State Department of Health reported Erie County had the highest numbers of any upstate county on Friday, with 91 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Erie County Health Department stated on Saturday that it has confirmed 514 positive cases over the last week.

That amounts to 56 new cases for every 100,000 residents. That's a rising number.