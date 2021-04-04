Refugee numbers drop in Buffalo – and Biden isn't boosting them

"Covid didn't help things," said Karen M. Andolina Scott, executive director of Journey's End Refugee Services.

Refugees who did move to Buffalo last year were tested and quarantined, said local resettlement officials, who stressed that Trump administration policies, rather than the pandemic, played the main role in shrinking the number of refugees settling in Buffalo.

In addition to slashing the number of newcomers that would be admitted, Trump also added a number of rules about who could resettle in America. For example, people who fled their homeland for religious reasons got priority over those who left for other reasons, thereby shutting off resettlement from countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the homeland of more than 1,700 outcasts who have settled in Buffalo in the past two decades. Trump also stopped cooperating with the United Nations' refugee program, which had served as a pipeline that brought more than 5,000 refugees from Burma to Buffalo.

Those policies remain in place because Biden has not signed the paperwork required under law to reverse them – even though he's promised to do so.