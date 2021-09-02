Refugee agencies launch fundraising drive to aid Afghans

Local refugee service agencies on Thursday announced plans to try to raise $750,000 to help the 350 or so Afghan evacuees who will be resettling to Buffalo in the coming months.

Banding together as the Western New York Refugee and Asylee Consortium, the five agencies said they need to raise that money because most of the Afghans will get no government assistance beyond an initial $1,225 payment. The money the agencies raise will be used to provide housing, health care, food, financial assistance and other aid to the newcomers.

"Buffalo has a proud history as a welcoming community: businesses, nonprofits, elected officials, neighborhoods, ethnic organizations and individual Buffalonians care for each other every day – not just in snowstorms," said Eva M. Hassett, executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo, which is part of the consortium. "We call on the community once again to show our newest neighbors – who have already been through experiences we cannot imagine – that the heart and spirit of this community is the generosity of its people."

In addition to trying to collect $750,000, the consortium is seeking donations of household items for the new arrivals. Volunteers are also needed to help the Afghans settle in Buffalo.