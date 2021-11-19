Refresh Takes: What to do when signs of dementia color holiday gatherings

Twice the number of Thanksgiving travelers next week are expected to journey forth than last year, when vaccines were not yet available to help address the ravages of Covid-19.
Some on the move – whether headed near or far to visit loved ones they haven’t seen since the pandemic started – may contend with more than challenging weather and long lines. The Alzheimer’s Association believes its 24-hour helpline, which always bustles during and after the holidays, could be busier still with calls from people concerned about the physical and cognitive skills of older friends and family members.
“Short term memory loss usually is noticed first” when it comes to Alzheimer’s and other dementia, said Katie Keith-Badeau, director of care and support with the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York. “After that, irrational, illogical thinking sticks out, a change in judgment and reasoning – only because those are sometimes the two hardest things to hide.”
The national association lists 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s:
• Memory changes that disrupt daily life, such as forgetting important events
• Challenges in planning or solving problems, such as keeping track of monthly bills
• Difficulty completing familiar tasks, such as driving to routine places
• Confusion with time or place, such as the date
• Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships, such as reading
• New problems with words in speaking or writing, such as inappropriate words
• Misplacing things and being unable to retrace steps, such as putting ice cream in the medicine cabinet
• Decreased or poor judgment, such as giving large sums of money to telemarketers
• Withdrawal from work or social activities, such as forgetting how to finish a favorite hobby
• Changes in mood and personality, such as becoming angry or fearful
“All these are warning signs,” Badeau said, “but you’ve got to take the full picture.”
To be sure, she said, anyone might temporarily forget the name of a new baby or in-law, but struggling more than once to remember someone who has been a friend or family member for decades should be a concern. So, too should someone who no longer wants to play a favorite card game or didn’t cook a favorite family recipe for the first time in years.
If grandma or an uncle used to be the life of the party but has become more withdrawn, that should raise concern. So, too, a loved one once reserved now making foul or colorful comments.
Someone who took pride in their appearance, especially on holidays, who has stained or wrinkled clothing, should also give pause.
The coronavirus pandemic has given many families a taste of caregiving in recent months and an opportunity for others this month to lift the spirits of those whose roles will continue long after Covid-19 wanes.
If concerned, don’t quiz loved ones. “Gently ask questions and refrain from following up with, ‘No, you’re wrong,’ ” advised Andrea Koch, manager of support groups with the Alzheimer’s Association regional affiliate.
Ignoring indications of cognitive impairment out of fear or denial can lead to greater heartache down the road, Koch said, and potentially worsen of the situation.
The 24-hour helpline, 800-272-3900, is free and confidential. It can provide perspective, recommend further steps, and provide continuing support if needed for those with dementia and their caregivers. Call the regional office at 626-0600 during traditional business hours, or visit alz.org/wny to learn more about programs and support services closer to home.
“The next step is to go to the doctor and get an assessment,” Badeau said. “Why? Because a lot of times it's not dementia.” Other factors may explain the changes, such as depression, which has become more common during the pandemic, a loss in hearing or vision, or reaction to medications.
It helps to get a clearer picture, she said, and understand that if it is dementia, early diagnosis and treatment can help.
"There's still a lot of living to do,” she said.
Nearly 400,000 New Yorkers are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 1 million family and friends are providing care. Learn more about strategies to address the disease, and care for those who do, at training.alz.org and alz.org/events.
Submit health and wellness tips or related items for Refresh Takes to refresh@buffnews.com
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon