Refresh Takes: What to do when signs of dementia color holiday gatherings

• Confusion with time or place, such as the date

• Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships, such as reading

• New problems with words in speaking or writing, such as inappropriate words

• Misplacing things and being unable to retrace steps, such as putting ice cream in the medicine cabinet

• Decreased or poor judgment, such as giving large sums of money to telemarketers

• Withdrawal from work or social activities, such as forgetting how to finish a favorite hobby

• Changes in mood and personality, such as becoming angry or fearful

“All these are warning signs,” Badeau said, “but you’ve got to take the full picture.”

To be sure, she said, anyone might temporarily forget the name of a new baby or in-law, but struggling more than once to remember someone who has been a friend or family member for decades should be a concern. So, too should someone who no longer wants to play a favorite card game or didn’t cook a favorite family recipe for the first time in years.