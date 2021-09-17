Refresh Takes: Vast majority of wealthiest, most educated health workers got Covid vaccine

Roughly one in four U.S. health care workers – including a vociferous few whose online musings get removed from social media for making false claims – may leave some with the impression that there is a great debate about the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in medical circles.
Hardly – and this is particularly true of the wealthiest and most educated in the field.
Not only that, the American Association for Respiratory Care and nearly 60 other leading health organizations this summer called for health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
The American Medical Association, American Nurses Association and American College of Preventive Medicine also were among groups that made a joint statement organized by Ezekiel Emanuel, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania.
Almost 90% of U.S. health care workers who have at least a master’s degree and almost 80% paid more than $100,000 a year were fully vaccinated by mid-August, compared to roughly 60% of those in the field with a high school diploma or who are paid less than $25,000, according to the Covid State Project, run by researchers from Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern universities.
Both also are higher than the 65% of all American adults vaccinated as of this week, as the Delta variant rages.
Roughly 70% of those in the field with some college education and making more than $25,000 a year were vaccinated by mid-August.
Respiratory therapists have been a critical part of teams working on the frontlines in hospitals and nursing homes and seen firsthand the damage SARS-CoV-2 can exact.
“Now, with our current surge and variant fight, our profession is continuing to be pushed, tested and battle-ridden. And it’s certainly taking a toll on health professionals everywhere,” Sheri Tooley, respiratory care association president and CEO, said in support of mandatory vaccines for health care workers.
Sports standout takes the shot
Davonte Gaines was known as "Big Ticket" during his basketball days at Health Sciences Charter School. The 2018 graduate will suit up this season with George Mason University but recently took some time to shoot a video for REACH Buffalo with an aim to boost Covid-19 vaccination among the hesitant. The nonprofit organization seeks to build stronger, healthier and more supportive neighborhoods, focusing mostly on the city's poorest and most vulnerable communities.
Gaines contracted the coronavirus while with his college team and needed to quarantine for two weeks. The hardest part in his case was being separated from teammates, he said, but he has since learned that athletes and young people face greater risks with the virus than the jab. He has since been vaccinated, he said, "for myself, my family and my community."
Pulmonary Foundation Walk approaches
Melissa King of Niagara Falls will join patients, families and friends across the country next Saturday for the virtual National Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) Walk Day, seeking to support those with pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable lung disease that scars the lungs and affects more than 250,000 Americans. King was diagnosed at age 45. Register or donate at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
