Refresh Takes: Vast majority of wealthiest, most educated health workers got Covid vaccine

Roughly one in four U.S. health care workers – including a vociferous few whose online musings get removed from social media for making false claims – may leave some with the impression that there is a great debate about the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in medical circles.

Hardly – and this is particularly true of the wealthiest and most educated in the field.

Not only that, the American Association for Respiratory Care and nearly 60 other leading health organizations this summer called for health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The American Medical Association, American Nurses Association and American College of Preventive Medicine also were among groups that made a joint statement organized by Ezekiel Emanuel, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania.