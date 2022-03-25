Refresh Takes: UB medical school's largest graduating class celebrates Match Day; are you ready for a step challenge?

University at Buffalo medical students who graduate later this spring could breathe a little easier while looking toward the future last weekend.
The annual Match Day ceremony – in which soon-to-be doctors across the U.S. learn simultaneously where they will go for residencies – took place online in 2020 and in scattered settings last spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
More than 400 students, parents and loved ones attended this year’s affair at the Powerhouse in South Buffalo.
“This is the first class to fully go through the new building, and you’re the first class to be able to have a Match Day in person after the pandemic,” Dr. Allison Brashear, dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, told those gathered.
It was the largest Match Day in UB medical school history. The 2022 graduating class was expanded to 180 students in response the growing need for physicians and other health care workers regionally and nationwide.
Roughly one in five quit during the last two years, many citing the pandemic, low pay and burnout. The departures come at a time when the Association of American Medical Colleges estimates that as many as 124,000 new doctors alone will be needed in the U.S. during the next dozen years.
More than 39,205 matches were made on March 18, the largest number on record, according to the National Resident Matching Program.
Students opened envelopes at noon to learn where they will spend the next few years in advanced training.
Michael May drove a delivery truck for many years before he landed a job 4½ years ago delivering the mail on the University at Buffalo South campus. “Before that, I was doing a lot of sitting,” said May, who at 5-foot-10 weighed 282 pounds at the time. “People would bring doughnuts in to work all the time. The weight
UB grads will take advanced training in medical settings tied to Yale, Duke and Vanderbilt universities, along with others that include Ohio, Pennsylvania, California, Wisconsin, Louisiana and Illinois. Most will do so in New York State, including 51 – 30% of the class – who chose to stay in Buffalo. They include Ellen Lutnick, of Grand Island, who will do her orthopedic surgery residency at UB.
“I have wanted to stay in Buffalo for my surgery residency literally since before I started medical school,” she said.
Get moving: The UB School of Public Health and Health Professions looks to help those across the region put more spring in their steps next month. It leads its seventh annual Step Challenge, which helps participants track and report walking activity – and potentially win prizes.
“This year, we’re focused on how physical activity boosts physical and mental health, something that’s much needed if recent Covid-19-related studies are any indication,” said Grace A. Lazzara, public health school director of marketing, communications and outreach.
A 2021 research study found that those with reduced levels of physical activity during the pandemic were more likely to develop depression and anxiety.
The challenge runs each day of April. Participants connect their fitness trackers to the challenge app to log their step counts. Weekly prizes include gift cards and sport headsets. Learn more and sign up at bit.ly/UBSteps22.
More than 1,500 people took part last year, despite the pandemic, logging about 375 million steps. The goal this year is 400 million.
“Physical activity provides a better functioning immune system, better mental health and increased cardiovascular capacity,” Lazzara said. “This is a perfect opportunity to step together with friends and family, and reap some benefits for your body and mind.”
Submit health and wellness tips or related items for Refresh Takes to refresh@buffnews.com.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon