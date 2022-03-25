Refresh Takes: UB medical school's largest graduating class celebrates Match Day; are you ready for a step challenge?

University at Buffalo medical students who graduate later this spring could breathe a little easier while looking toward the future last weekend.

The annual Match Day ceremony – in which soon-to-be doctors across the U.S. learn simultaneously where they will go for residencies – took place online in 2020 and in scattered settings last spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 400 students, parents and loved ones attended this year’s affair at the Powerhouse in South Buffalo.

“This is the first class to fully go through the new building, and you’re the first class to be able to have a Match Day in person after the pandemic,” Dr. Allison Brashear, dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, told those gathered.

It was the largest Match Day in UB medical school history. The 2022 graduating class was expanded to 180 students in response the growing need for physicians and other health care workers regionally and nationwide.