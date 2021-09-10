Refresh Takes: The start of the new school year wasn’t so bad

To be sure, the pandemic probably added more anxiety than usual to the first few days of the new school year but there also is plenty to look on the bright side about as it continues to unfold.

“This year is definitely different but it's also at the same time not terribly different,” Dr. Michael Adragna said last week during an online back-to-school forum hosted by UBMD Physicians’ Group.

Most students are back in school – albeit with masks and a bit more distance between them – and school sports, clubs and other activities have resumed in ways far more familiar to 2019 than last year, said Adragna, a UBMD child and adolescent psychiatrist.

“That's a great thing for kids,” he said, “because kids generally experience less anxiety when they're physically active, and when they're engaged in routines.”

Families also can take comfort knowing that adult vaccination rates in the region are high and Covid-related illnesses among children have been low. There has been an uptick in related cases at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital since late August but no child has died there from the virus during the pandemic.