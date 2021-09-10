Refresh Takes: The start of the new school year wasn’t so bad

To be sure, the pandemic probably added more anxiety than usual to the first few days of the new school year but there also is plenty to look on the bright side about as it continues to unfold.
“This year is definitely different but it's also at the same time not terribly different,” Dr. Michael Adragna said last week during an online back-to-school forum hosted by UBMD Physicians’ Group.
Most students are back in school – albeit with masks and a bit more distance between them – and school sports, clubs and other activities have resumed in ways far more familiar to 2019 than last year, said Adragna, a UBMD child and adolescent psychiatrist.
“That's a great thing for kids,” he said, “because kids generally experience less anxiety when they're physically active, and when they're engaged in routines.”
Families also can take comfort knowing that adult vaccination rates in the region are high and Covid-related illnesses among children have been low. There has been an uptick in related cases at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital since late August but no child has died there from the virus during the pandemic.
Anxiety is a feeling of worry or unease about an imminent event with an uncertain outcome. New classmates and teachers, separation from parents, and the certainty of academic challenges to come tend to bring it on during the best of school years. It’s healthy to plow that anxiety into things parents and children can control, Adragna said.
In the case of the pandemic, that means helping the family take steps to keep healthy and safe, including infection-prevention protocols known to all.
Parents set the tone for children when it comes to anxiety, so it is important they listen to concerns from their kids and they project reasonable assurances. Adragna recommended the following tips.
Build fun family plans into the consistency the school year brings, whether it be a game night, sports outing or time in a park weeknights or weekends.
Write a note or give a keepsake your child can stuff in a pocket and take out in school “to remind them of home and the people that love them and are rooting for them.”
Take some deep breaths with younger children before they head off to school. Do breathing exercises or meditation with older children. (You can find some on YouTube).
Spend family time together at dinner, and during the evening, to decompress. Limit pandemic talk – and ditch the cellphones and computers for a while.
Seek information from trusted medical and media sources – which follow a professional code of ethics – and be wary of what you see on Twitter, Facebook and the like.
“There's some really bad information on those social media sites,” Adragna said. “There's also some good information on those sites. But it's important to keep in mind that those sites are designed to keep the reader reading. That's how they stay profitable. And nothing keeps people engaged better than anxiety.”
If your child feels overwhelmed to the point of continuing mood, sleep and appetite changes, ask your pediatrician or school social worker to help.
“Progress is not a straight line,” Adragna said. “There are certainly going to be some setbacks along the way. Some people will get sick. Some schools will … probably have kids quarantined. But just because there's a setback doesn't mean that the cause is lost and doesn't mean that it's not a worthwhile endeavor to keep plugging ahead.”
