Refresh Takes: 'The sky is the limit,' paralysis center founder says of partnership with UB

Natalie Barnhard realized an important dream last fall when she opened a center to help those with paralysis thrive.
The Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Recovery will give patients more tools to build mind, body and spirit after sustaining serious neurological damage from traumatic injuries and disease.
Soon, it also will also help University at Buffalo students better prepare for careers in occupational and physical therapy.
The Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Recovery has forged a partnership with UB to provide clinical experience for a select number of students in the school’s Department of Rehabilitation.
“When students come and see a top-notch center like this, they develop a standard in their minds during their professional training … as they begin to learn about spinal cord injury rehabilitation and the impact of injury on everyday life,” said Sue Ann Sisto, department chair. “Plus, they have an opportunity to learn about equipment they won’t see anywhere else for miles around. It’s really going to raise their standards of what a clinic should look like, what equipment should be available to their patients and what they should know about spinal cord injury rehabilitation.”
Barnhard, then 24, was a new physical therapy assistant and licensed massage therapist in 2004 when a 608-pound Cybex leg extension machine toppled over on her while she helped a client stretch. The impact shattered a disc in her lower neck and heavily damaged another beneath it, leaving her without movement or feeling in all parts of her body below them.
Quick work by specialists at Erie County Medical Center saved her life. She then spent a decade in Atlanta undergoing intensive, one-on-one physical therapy unavailable in Western New York.
A legal settlement with Cybex International and her former employer provided her the capital to open the center, which will need other financial support to sustain a long-term future.
Support Local Journalism
The 6,000-square-foot rehab building, at 4820 Genesee St. in her native Cheektowaga, includes a rehab workout area, massage therapy and treatment room, kitchen, offices and an all-purpose room with an infrared sauna and enough space for adaptive yoga classes and support group gatherings.
There are no curbs in the parking lot, no stairs inside the center. Wide doorways open easily or automatically. Contractors punched windows into the walls that are closer to the ground.
“People don’t realize really how profound and important this center is for our community,” Barnhard told WNY Refresh for a cover story last October. “Having this equipment and this type of rehabilitation, you don’t have to leave. There are only so many places like this throughout our country and most of them are in larger cities.”
The new center can help address spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injuries, spina bifida, spinal muscle atrophy, myelitis, amputation, stroke, ALS, multiple sclerosis, mitochondrial deficiencies, neuropathy and post-surgery strengthening.
Along with clinical training for UB students, Sisto and Barnhard also aim to create a database that shows what health and wellness programming works best for people with those conditions.
Such research can help establish best practices, they said, and may lead to policy changes. One example: benefits for those who use the center similar to paid gym memberships already offered in many health insurance plans.
Sisto, in a UB new release, said her department also looks to study robotic devices and other interventions at the center with help from the school’s Center for Assistive Technology and researchers from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
“I’m so excited,” Barnard said, “because the sky is the limit for what this center can do.”
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon