Refresh Takes: 'The sky is the limit,' paralysis center founder says of partnership with UB

Natalie Barnhard realized an important dream last fall when she opened a center to help those with paralysis thrive.

Soon, it also will also help University at Buffalo students better prepare for careers in occupational and physical therapy.

The Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Recovery has forged a partnership with UB to provide clinical experience for a select number of students in the school’s Department of Rehabilitation.

“When students come and see a top-notch center like this, they develop a standard in their minds during their professional training … as they begin to learn about spinal cord injury rehabilitation and the impact of injury on everyday life,” said Sue Ann Sisto, department chair. “Plus, they have an opportunity to learn about equipment they won’t see anywhere else for miles around. It’s really going to raise their standards of what a clinic should look like, what equipment should be available to their patients and what they should know about spinal cord injury rehabilitation.”