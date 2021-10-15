Refresh Takes: The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk returns

A legion of those wearing pink will color the Buffalo Outer Harbor on Saturday morning as the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk returns to an in-person event. A rolling start takes place between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Buffalo Outer Harbor, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. There is still time to sign up or donate at makingstrideswalk.org/buffalo.
The American Cancer Society organizes the walk to raise awareness, as well as proceeds to support breast cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones, along with research that improves treatment.
One in eight American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. It is the most common form of cancer in American women, save for skin cancers.
The American Cancer Society estimates more than 280,000 cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed this year and more than 43,000 women will die from the disease.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, after lung cancer.
Breast cancer rates have grown by 0.5% per year in recent years, though rates have dropped about 1% each year in older women.
“These decreases are believed to be the result of finding breast cancer earlier through screening and increased awareness, as well as better treatments” the association reports on its website.
There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. – including men.
The Cancer Society estimates 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer in men will be diagnosed this year and 530 men will die from breast cancer, which is roughly 100 times less common among white men than among white women. “It is about 70 times less common among Black men than Black women,” according to the society. As in Black women, Black men with breast cancer tend to have a worse prognosis.
While most lumps in the breast are noncancerous, early detection is key so those that merit removal are found early. The five-year survival rate is 99% for cancer limited to the breast but 28% when it spreads beyond the breast region to other parts of the body.
Talk to your doctor about steps you can take to lower your risk.
Brightness and timing: Summer stuck around a couple weeks longer than usual in upstate New York, prompting some to ponder whether the unpredictability of weather patterns that generally hit the South and West harder than our region may have impacted leaf peeping here.
"There is some indication that climate change will result in increased stress due to high summer temperatures and more frequent droughts, and also stronger and wetter late summer and early fall storms, perhaps leading to more years being duds,” said Arthur DeGaetano, Cornell University professor of earth and atmospheric sciences. “However, such projections are very uncertain, meaning spectacular fall foliage displays will still be a part of fall in the Northeast. But we might have to wait a week or two longer to enjoy the views.”
