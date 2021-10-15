Refresh Takes: The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk returns

There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. – including men.

The Cancer Society estimates 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer in men will be diagnosed this year and 530 men will die from breast cancer, which is roughly 100 times less common among white men than among white women. “It is about 70 times less common among Black men than Black women,” according to the society. As in Black women, Black men with breast cancer tend to have a worse prognosis.

While most lumps in the breast are noncancerous, early detection is key so those that merit removal are found early. The five-year survival rate is 99% for cancer limited to the breast but 28% when it spreads beyond the breast region to other parts of the body.

Talk to your doctor about steps you can take to lower your risk.

