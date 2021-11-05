Refresh Takes: Social isolation can cause seniors to skip meals; help is available

Older Americans who eat most of their meals alone are more than twice as likely to feel lonely than those who eat with others.
That isolation causes seniors to skip more than 20% of their total meals each year, according to a new survey from Home Instead.
The home health care service, available in the region, recently launched a free Companionship Diet program designed to encourage families to spend more time enjoying meals with older loved ones.
Find nutritious recipes and strategies to help include seniors in meal prep and healthier eating, under the Wellness & Lifestyle tab at homeinstead.com.
Solo aging study: Limelight, a theater consulting company, is leading a study and subsequent theater project, “Solo Acts: A Study of the Lives of Solo Agers,” on older adults who live alone without family caregivers. The program is funded by Generations United and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
Their team seeks eligible interview participants who are 65 years or older and live alone, have no family living within a five-hour drive and no paid caregivers helping them.
Study results will help to improve care and support for isolated older adults in Western New York and Southeast Michigan.
The AARP Foundation says keys to the prevention of social isolation involve efforts to stay or get socially active, nurture relationships, and find and use local resources. Experts say that adequate transportation, support groups and programs that can help keep minds and bodies sharp also support a purpose-driven life. Here are three steps older Western New Yorkers can take
Interviews last about 45 minutes, can be conducted in a convenient location for the participant, and will follow CDC protocols for Covid-19 safety. Participants receive a $75 gift card to a local store for participating.
To participate or learn more, email Jessica Alexander at decky@limelightlive.org or call 734-480-8450.
Support local wellness: Jada Blitz Fitness will host Buffalo Babes in Motion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature 16 regional vendors focused on health, wellness and fitness. The studio, beside the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence, has focused on supporting other related locally owned businesses during the pandemic.
Jada Blitz also will collect used sports equipment to benefit Victory Sports Global Outreach. Fitness classes will be offered throughout the day and membership specials will be available. Learn more at jadablitzfitness.com.
One year in Alden: Wellness in the Village will celebrate its first anniversary in Alden with an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 13219 Broadway.
The wellness center and boutique features holistic health and lifestyle products, including many brands from the region. The event will include food, music, samples, sales and more.
Learn more at wellnessinthevillage.com or bewellwithsteph.com.
