Refresh Takes: Social isolation can cause seniors to skip meals; help is available

Older Americans who eat most of their meals alone are more than twice as likely to feel lonely than those who eat with others.

That isolation causes seniors to skip more than 20% of their total meals each year, according to a new survey from Home Instead.

The home health care service, available in the region, recently launched a free Companionship Diet program designed to encourage families to spend more time enjoying meals with older loved ones.

Solo aging study: Limelight, a theater consulting company, is leading a study and subsequent theater project, “Solo Acts: A Study of the Lives of Solo Agers,” on older adults who live alone without family caregivers. The program is funded by Generations United and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

Their team seeks eligible interview participants who are 65 years or older and live alone, have no family living within a five-hour drive and no paid caregivers helping them.