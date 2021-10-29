Refresh Takes: Should you floss? What other steps can really prevent gum disease?

What can you do to preserve your teeth as you age? Will probiotics prevent gum disease? Should you floss?
It turns out that regular use of a basic toothbrush is key.
“At the moment, all other oral hygiene interventions are only supported by insufficient evidence,” said Dr. Frank Scannapieco, principal investigator of a paper published this month in the Journal of the International Academy of Periodontology.
Gum disease affects nearly half of American adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The paper comes after the latest study led by UB researchers designed to separate fact from fiction when it comes to oral hygiene tools that protect against gingivitis and periodontitis.
Here is what works: a toothbrush, interdental brush, water flosser, chlorhexidine gluconate (CHX), cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) and essential oil mouth rinses including Listerine.
Researchers concluded electric-powered toothbrushes and dental floss were no more effective at reducing plaque and gingivitis than a basic toothbrush. They concluded the use of probiotics is promising but remains unproven. They found no evidence that warrants taking dietary supplements to prevent gum disease, nor many mouthwashes, including those with tea tree oil, green tea and anti-inflammatory properties.
Investigators also found insufficient evidence that professional plaque removal, known as scaling, helps that much.
Scannapieco, chair and professor of oral biology in the UB School of Dental Medicine, continues to recommend daily flossing.
“While there are few studies available that specifically examined toothbrushes or floss alone, both are still essential,” he said in a news release. “Floss is especially useful to remove interdental plaque for people who have tight space between their teeth. Floss also likely reduces the risk for cavities that form between the teeth.”
