Refresh Takes: Should you floss? What other steps can really prevent gum disease?

What can you do to preserve your teeth as you age? Will probiotics prevent gum disease? Should you floss?

It turns out that regular use of a basic toothbrush is key.

“At the moment, all other oral hygiene interventions are only supported by insufficient evidence,” said Dr. Frank Scannapieco, principal investigator of a paper published this month in the Journal of the International Academy of Periodontology.

Gum disease affects nearly half of American adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The paper comes after the latest study led by UB researchers designed to separate fact from fiction when it comes to oral hygiene tools that protect against gingivitis and periodontitis.

Here is what works: a toothbrush, interdental brush, water flosser, chlorhexidine gluconate (CHX), cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) and essential oil mouth rinses including Listerine.