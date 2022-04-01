Refresh Takes: Put more spring in your step for better health and longevity

Spring came in like a lion but if past is prologue, Mother Nature will relent in our region during coming weeks.

Eric Hall, of Akron, who lost 165 pounds since summer 2019, offered three tips to make the most of the seasonal change.

1:30 +11 A dangerous weight, an embarrassing incident, and making the most of weight loss during a pandemic Eric Hall figures he lost at least 165 pounds since an embarrassing incident at Darien Lake in 2019, mostly during the pandemic, slashing the risk for heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions – without cutting out any major food group or joining a gym.

1. Enjoy the sunshine: “With longer days and more sunlight, try and get out and soak in those rays for at least 20 to 30 minutes each day,” Hall said. “It's amazing the effect fresh air and direct sunlight have on your overall mood, health and immune system.”

2. Count on sleep: Adults should spend at least seven hours sleeping each day; children, depending on their age, at least one to three hours more than that. “This will not only improve your overall health but will also set you up to attack each day with gusto,” he said.

3. Lower stress: “With spring comes spring cleaning,” Hall said. “How about spring cleaning your life?” This is a good time to evaluate activities and events and declutter those that have diminished in value. “This doesn't make you a bad person,” he said. “It just gives you more time and energy to devote to the things that really bring joy.”