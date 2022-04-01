 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Refresh Takes: Put more spring in your step for better health and longevity
top story

Eric Hall New Year's Resolution CANTILLON

Eric Hall, of Akron, lost 165 pounds, mostly during the pandemic, without cutting out any major food groups, without a fad diet and without a background in fitness. His whole family has become part of a new healthy lifestyle. 

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Spring came in like a lion but if past is prologue, Mother Nature will relent in our region during coming weeks.

Eric Hall, of Akron, who lost 165 pounds since summer 2019, offered three tips to make the most of the seasonal change.

1. Enjoy the sunshine: “With longer days and more sunlight, try and get out and soak in those rays for at least 20 to 30 minutes each day,” Hall said. “It's amazing the effect fresh air and direct sunlight have on your overall mood, health and immune system.”

2. Count on sleep: Adults should spend at least seven hours sleeping each day; children, depending on their age, at least one to three hours more than that. “This will not only improve your overall health but will also set you up to attack each day with gusto,” he said.

3. Lower stress: “With spring comes spring cleaning,” Hall said. “How about spring cleaning your life?” This is a good time to evaluate activities and events and declutter those that have diminished in value. “This doesn't make you a bad person,” he said. “It just gives you more time and energy to devote to the things that really bring joy.”

Learn more tips for well-being at therudimentarylife.com.

Winter jog

A jogger takes to Delaware Park on a snowy December day.

Move more, live longer

Americans could prevent 111,000 deaths every year if adults added as little as 10 minutes in brisk walking or similar activity each day, according to a recently released study of nearly 5,000 people in the U.S. aged 40 to 85.

Three researchers at the National Cancer Institute crunched data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to examine the role of physical activity on mortality when small increases in moderate to vigorous physical activity is introduced.

They considered activity questionnaires from 2003 to 2006, as well as other metrics, in parsing out 4,840 people of who also wore activity trackers for 10, 20 and 30 minutes over seven days. Then they examined mortality rates for the group from 2015.

A total of 1,165 of those studied had died within a decade of the tracking measurements. Those who wore the trackers for 10, 20 or 30 minutes per day were associated with a 6.9%, 13.0% and 16.9% decrease in the number of deaths per year, respectively, compared to those who did not.   

“Similar benefits were observed for men and women and for Mexican American, non-Hispanic Black, and non-Hispanic White adults,” wrote Pedro Saint-Maurice, a cancer institute postdoctoral fellow, and others in a study first reported in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Examining behavior in an observational study over only one week may not reflect changes over time, the authors wrote, calling for more studies of longer duration.

Submit health and wellness tips or related items for Refresh Takes to refresh@buffnews.com

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

