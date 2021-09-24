Refresh Takes: Paid sick leave for Covid-19? Now they tell us

Emergency Covid-19 paid sick leave has been available to almost all U.S. workers throughout the pandemic, but most haven’t known about it – and coverage ends Thursday.
The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows those who work in companies with fewer than 500 employees up to two weeks of fully paid leave to convalesce or quarantine with Covid-19 or care for a child with the disease. Caregivers also can get two-thirds of their salary to stay home with a child who cannot attend school or day care for up to eight more weeks.
Cornell University researchers recently reported that fewer than half of eligible workers knew about the federal benefit, concluding that the government provided too little information to employers and workers.
“When the government does not ensure that people have access to paid sick leave, people go to work sick,” Nicolas Ziebarth, associate professor in the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy and co-author of a related study, said in a university news release.
Three times as many did during the first year of the pandemic, the study found.
Women were at a 69% higher risk for unmet sick leave needs, Ziebarth said.
“One reason the unmet needs for women are so much higher is that they are overrepresented in the hospitality and service industries,” he said. “Another is that women tend to have a higher burden of work. They are still more likely to be the primary caregiver for children and have to balance paid work, chores and childcare.”
Food is medicine
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is among a trio of organizations in the region to embrace a “Farmacy” nutrition education program this summer.
Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY awarded $246,000 to improve healthy food access through the extension's Veggie Van, a mobile farmers market that rolls weekly into Niagara Falls and Lockport. A produce prescription program, launched during the summer, included workshops that concluded with vouchers that gave participants a box of free, locally grown produce.
The D’Youville College Health Professions Hub and Jericho Road Community Health Center also have jumped into the fruit and vegetable prescription (FVRx) movement, which took root in 2019.
It has us wondering when primary care providers will start doing the same.
Addressing hunger
The Ken-Ton CROP Hunger Walk starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Kenilworth United Church of Christ, 45 Dalton Drive, Town of Tonawanda. The walk will include a Food Pantry Fair that features displays and information about efforts to provide food and meals for those who can use support. These smaller food centers help hundreds of Tonawanda neighbors each month and will accept food and monetary donations during the event.
To donate online or register in advance, visit crophungerwalk.org.
