Refresh Takes: Paid sick leave for Covid-19? Now they tell us

Emergency Covid-19 paid sick leave has been available to almost all U.S. workers throughout the pandemic, but most haven’t known about it – and coverage ends Thursday.

The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows those who work in companies with fewer than 500 employees up to two weeks of fully paid leave to convalesce or quarantine with Covid-19 or care for a child with the disease. Caregivers also can get two-thirds of their salary to stay home with a child who cannot attend school or day care for up to eight more weeks.

Cornell University researchers recently reported that fewer than half of eligible workers knew about the federal benefit, concluding that the government provided too little information to employers and workers.

“When the government does not ensure that people have access to paid sick leave, people go to work sick,” Nicolas Ziebarth, associate professor in the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy and co-author of a related study, said in a university news release.

Three times as many did during the first year of the pandemic, the study found.

Women were at a 69% higher risk for unmet sick leave needs, Ziebarth said.