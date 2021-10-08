Refresh Takes: Life expectancy fell last year, mostly because of Covid-19

A large-scale, Oxford-led study using the United Kingdom Biobank concluded smokers are 80% more likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19 and twice as likely to die from the disease than non-smokers.

The CDC also released two reports last month that showed schools without mask requirements were reporting at least twice as many Covid-19 cases, and more outbreaks, during the first few weeks of classes. A third report concluded, “Despite an estimated 1,801 school closures so far this school year, 96% of public schools have been able to remain open for full in-person learning.”

Food for thought: Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus Inc. will host a free Food is Medicine Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16 for those who want to learn more about how nutrition and culinary education is becoming a greater part of medical school curricula and a holistic approach to medicine.

Food justice and food equity also will be topics on the symposium menu, as will a midday lunch session and interactive Farm to Fork cooking demonstration. Topics include effective Food as Medicine interventions that help treat and prevent disease, seasonal eating, and how to have related quality conversations with physicians. Register at bnmc.org.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.