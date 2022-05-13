Refresh Takes: How you eat matters; so does what's behind a cough and stuffiness

Eric Hall, of Akron, who lost 165 pounds since summer 2019, has plenty to say about one of the biggest challenges for better health: poor nutrition.

“It is monumentally important what you eat and the ingredients that go into the foods you consume,” Hall said, but it is also possible to improve overall health without changing many of the foods you eat. Here are four ways.

Use smaller plates: This hacks your brain into thinking that you’re eating more because there is less space on your eating surface.

Put down that spoon and fork: “My kids initially made fun of me for this one, but it honestly made a huge difference,” he said. “After you take a bite, put your utensils down and allow yourself to actually chew your food before shoveling in more. Really think about what you are eating. What are the flavors and textures? Does the food bring back any memories?” This allows more meal absorption and helps us feel full with less food.

Keep extras in the kitchen: And away from the dining table. “Use laziness to your advantage,” Hall said. When you fill a smaller plate and leave food on the stove or kitchen counter, you’re likely to wait longer for seconds. That gives you more time to feel full.

Make dinner an event: “As opposed to viewing dinner as a task or duty to be completed, let’s do what we can to round up whomever is available from the family and come together for a meal,” Hall said. “Enjoy the company and engage in conversation. Take time to talk!” The benefits are likely eating less – and strengthening relationships.

For more simple tips, visit therudimentarylife.com.

Covid or allergies?

You have a cough, and feel congested and down. Could it be Covid-19, or a seasonal allergy? Both are now in vogue.

“To help you understand the difference, it may be best to look at the hallmark symptoms of each,” said Dr. Don Stangler, chief medical officer with UnitedHealthcare of New York.

Common Covid-19 symptoms include a fever, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue.

They may include aches, nasal congestion or a runny nose, a sore throat, diarrhea, nausea or loss of taste or smell. If so, it is time to take a Covid-19 test, Stangler said.

Symptoms that require immediate attention include labored breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to rouse, or bluish lips or face. Then it is time to go to an emergency room or call 911.

Fever is rarely a symptom of seasonal allergies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, neither is labored breathing or loss of taste or smell.

Common symptoms include itchy eyes and nose, sneezing, a runny and congested nose and a sore throat.

Covid-19 typically runs its course in two days to two weeks, Stangler said.

Seasonal allergies can last two or three months. You’ll know they are the culprit if over-the-county antihistamines work within a few days.

