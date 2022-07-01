Refresh Takes: Hit the mark when prioritizing family; UB needs help with cancer and sleep study

The end of the school year adds yet another layer to the bustle for families who have spent much of their time since the end of a Covid-19 pandemic surge early this year making up for lost time.

As summer beckons, there often comes a realization for parents, including Eric Hall of Akron, that somewhere along the line, special family moments got lost.

“The people we share an address with can sometimes feel like nothing more than proverbial ships passing in the night, and that may just be at the root of the mental health crisis we are facing,” said Hall, a married father of four.

Hall got that revelation early in the pandemic, after he took a different tack to nurturing mind, body and spirit on his way to losing 165 pounds. He looks to keep it off by continuing the steps he started, including a laser focus on opportunities that many families miss.

Fix the following, he said, and lift the whole family.

1. Prioritize family dinner – Only one in three families regularly eat dinner together, according to a recent Harvard University study.

“That same study said that regular family dinners are linked to lower rates of depression and anxiety along with higher rates of resilience and high self-esteem, among a host of other benefits,” Hall said. “Maybe you can’t have dinner together every night as a family, but make it a goal to carve out at least one night a week where your entire crew can sit together and enjoy dinner at the table – not in front of the TV.”

2. Prioritize weekends – Make weekends more than just time to cram in projects and finish to-do lists.

“Make brunch together,” Hall said. “Go for a hike. Have a picnic lunch. Play basketball in the driveway. Go to the beach. Just make sure to deliberately schedule some quality fun family time with no agenda.”

3. Prioritize listening – “It’s been said that we’ve been given two ears and one mouth so that we listen twice as much as we speak,” Hall said. Too often, he added, “we speak without thinking – and even when it appears that we are listening to someone else, we are more often than not just quietly formulating what we want to say next; especially when the opinion is different than ours. Make it a point to hear, as opposed to being heard. Try and be able to clearly articulate the other person’s point of view before presenting your own. And lastly, but most importantly, make sure that people in your house know they are loved; especially when their thoughts differ from your own.”

For more tips, visit therudimentarylife.com and subscribe to the Hall family’s blog.

Sleep trial for cancer survivors

The University at Buffalo School of Nursing and Roswell Park Cancer Institute seek volunteers for an insomnia study for cancer survivors.

The study focuses on survivors 18 or older who were diagnosed with colorectal, lung or prostate cancer and have trouble sleeping. It looks to learn if a behavior-based educational program helps provide better sleep quality.

Participants complete surveys about their sleep and symptoms, participating in an hourlong, nurse-led training session that can be taken in person or online, as well as wearing a Sleep Watch and recording data in a sleep diary over the course of the study. Participants will be compensated. To learn more, call Karen Larkin at 716-829-3405 or email klarkin2@buffalo.edu

