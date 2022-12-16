Refresh Takes: Health studies of note: Two concern Covid-19, another colon cancer

Vaccinations prevented 41,200 Covid-19 hospitalizations and more than 18,600 deaths last year among Medicare beneficiaries in New York State, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported.

HHS also reported more than 90% of seniors were fully vaccinated and more than 70% had their first booster shot nationwide in 2021, resulting in 650,000 fewer Covid-19 hospitalizations and more than 300,000 fewer deaths among seniors and others enrolled in Medicare.

Their actions also saved more than $16 billion in direct medical costs, according to the federal agency.

The report, released this fall, encouraged the latest booster shot, designed for the Omicron variant, particularly for seniors and others at high risk of serious illness from the pandemic disease.

Better Covid treatment

Hospitalized patients with Covid-19 pneumonia had a 13.5% survival advantage when treated with a combination of leukotriene inhibitors (LTIs) and the steroid dexamethasone, University at Buffalo biomedical informatics researchers reported in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Science.

The combination worked much better for those severely ill than dexamethasone alone and was even more effective if LTIs were started before hospitalization, the researchers said. Both medications reduce inflammation by slowing the immune response; LTIs are used to address allergy and asthma symptoms and improve breathing.

“This retrospective study demonstrates the effectiveness of using big data to make important clinical advances,” said Dr. Peter L. Elkin, first author on the study, professor and chair of the UB Department of Biomedical Informatics in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and a researcher with the Department of Veterans Affairs. He and fellow researchers used a VA national database of health records to come to their conclusions.

Colon cancer and families

Family members of those diagnosed with colon cancer, particularly by age 50, have a higher colon cancer risk.

Early colonoscopy screening is often recommended for first-degree relatives of those with early-onset colorectal cancer, which has become more common in recent decades.

The study, reported in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, determined parents, children and siblings are six times more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer before age 50.

But a review of 1,500 early-onset cases in the Utah Cancer Registry also revealed that aunts, uncles, grandparents, grandchildren, nieces and nephews are three times more likely to be diagnosed, while first cousins, great-grandparents and great-grandchildren are slightly more than 1.5 times likelier.

The findings suggest that early colonoscopy screening for first-, second- and possibly third-degree relatives – as well as sharing family cancer histories with primary care providers – may benefit all of these relatives, said Heather Ochs-Balcom, associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health in the UB School of Public Health and Health Professions and first author of the study.