Refresh Takes: Global conflicts can impact everyone. These steps can help you cope

A convoy of Russian soldiers slowly encircles the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. Bombs slam into housing complexes. A 6-year-old girl is among the first casualties in the hostile takeover attempt of a free democracy by dictator Vladimir Putin and his armed forces.
Scenes of the carnage unfold regularly on TV sets, cellphones and laptops across the world, including 4,700 miles away in Buffalo, as people watch in horror and despair, struggling to make sense of it all.
“While it’s important to be aware and well-informed, processing negative news can be overwhelming,” said Lisa Ardovini, a clinical director at Spectrum Health and Human Services, who offered several tips about managing personal stress during such a troubling time.
Act, engage and advocate: Feelings of helplessness can breed anxiety. “The bigger the event, the more helpless we can feel,” Ardovini said. Some choose to organize or attend peaceful rallies to show their support. Many have displayed the national flower of Ukraine, the sunflower, or the nation’s flag on social media and elsewhere. The City of Buffalo has raised the flag in Niagara Square to demonstrate a regional show of solidarity. Many are collecting and donating resources and money for medical supplies and humanitarian aid for wounded soldiers and refugees. Organizations on the front lines of those efforts include the International Committee of the Red Cross, Catholic Relief Services Ukraine Relief Fund and Save the Children.
Prioritize rest: “It is easy to get immersed into consuming current events,” Ardovini said. Limit your exposure of related stories on 24-hour news channels and social media. Follow the same bedtime routine and do something unrelated as you wind down. Get adequate sleep.
Eat and drink in healthy ways: “Taking care of our physical health helps us take care of our mental health,” Ardovini said. That involves balanced, nutritional, unprocessed meals and snacks. Limit salty foods that can boost blood pressure or sugary foods that leave you lethargic. Drink an adequate supply of water. Limit or refrain from alcohol.
Exercise daily: Moving more is a great way to relieve stress, Ardovini said. “It’s easy to get stuck scrolling on our phones. Exercise has physiological benefits for stress relief as well as provides a great distraction from the topics that heighten our stress levels.”
Practice mindfulness: Pandemics, invasions and other major global events lessen the sense of predictability. Start each day with quiet, intentional time. Write down a work or personal goal that deserves your focus and stick that note somewhere you will read it several times that day. Live in the moment.
Stay connected to your support system: “If you’re feeling overwhelmed, reach out to the ones you love,” Ardovini said. This can improve your ability to cope. “If you don’t have a formal support network, have a quick chat with a neighbor, visit a house of worship or do some volunteer work to help connect you with others.”
Addressing stress that comes with the coronavirus pandemic can help you better adapt in such…
Avoid “catastrophizing”: This can be easy when we see others suffering or fleeing precarious situations. “If you find yourself doing this, acknowledge the bad thing that happened, say ‘stop,’ and don’t allow yourself to go down the rabbit hole,” Ardovini said. “Think of another outcome and then offer yourself a positive affirmation.”
Escalated anxiety during these times is normal and a valid reaction, she said. “Professional support can provide you with the tools you need to manage your anxiety symptoms or see how they are impacting your life.”
Find resources through the Spectrum Health 24/7 hotline at 716-710-5172; Crisis Services, 716-834-3131; or Mental Health Advocates of WNY, 716-886-1242 or mhawny.org.
Submit health and wellness tips or related items for Refresh Takes to refresh@buffnews.com
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon