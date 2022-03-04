Refresh Takes: Global conflicts can impact everyone. These steps can help you cope

Prioritize rest: “It is easy to get immersed into consuming current events,” Ardovini said. Limit your exposure of related stories on 24-hour news channels and social media. Follow the same bedtime routine and do something unrelated as you wind down. Get adequate sleep.

Eat and drink in healthy ways: “Taking care of our physical health helps us take care of our mental health,” Ardovini said. That involves balanced, nutritional, unprocessed meals and snacks. Limit salty foods that can boost blood pressure or sugary foods that leave you lethargic. Drink an adequate supply of water. Limit or refrain from alcohol.

Exercise daily: Moving more is a great way to relieve stress, Ardovini said. “It’s easy to get stuck scrolling on our phones. Exercise has physiological benefits for stress relief as well as provides a great distraction from the topics that heighten our stress levels.”

Practice mindfulness: Pandemics, invasions and other major global events lessen the sense of predictability. Start each day with quiet, intentional time. Write down a work or personal goal that deserves your focus and stick that note somewhere you will read it several times that day. Live in the moment.