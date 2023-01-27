Refresh Takes: Free online yoga classes for breast cancer survivors, Urban Run Series starts new year, run in your undies

Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit group that takes a comprehensive approach to fighting breast cancer, has partnered with YogaWorks to provide free online classes for those diagnosed with the disease and survivors.

The new YogaWorks Pink will provide full, free access for three months to the YogaWorks regular collection of more than 1,300 on-demand classes and more than 25 live classes daily.

After that, users can continue membership at a discounted rate and Susan G. Komen will receive 25% of their purchase.

Learn more and sign up, visit yogaworks.com/pink.

Yoga is an effective therapy to help patients and survivors manage the side effects of breast cancer and its treatment, improving quality of life, research shows.

“It’s my honor to partner with Susan G. Komen and YogaWorks to bring a program designed specifically for breast cancer patients and survivors to fruition,” said TV host, bestselling author and wellness enthusiast Samantha Harris, who is lending her voice as the program's ambassador. “As a survivor, thriver and yoga-lover myself, I’ve lived the benefits that yoga has brought in calming my mind, helping reduce symptoms and side effects as well as allow me to move around more easily after surgery and reclaim my body.”

Urban Run Series starts sixth year: Even during the coldest Wednesday evenings of this Buffalo winter, those in and around Larkinville can see runners wearing reflective clothing during the Urban Run series.

Those 5-mile runs start and end at Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca St., at 6 p.m. each week.

Organizers recently also released a slate of similar 4- and 6-mile Saturday journeys that start at 11 a.m. next week and continue March 4, April 15, May 20, June 10, July 15, Aug. 12, Sept. 23, Oct. 14, Nov. 18 and Dec. 9.

“We plan on a bunch of unique and fun additions to those Saturday runs,” organizer Dennis Brinkworth said. Several, including the run next Saturday, will include 10 a.m. yoga classes at the brewery.

Run series participants enjoy specials on pints of beer afterward. Learn more at the Urban Run Series Buffalo page on Facebook.

Undie Run: Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, 67 Pearl St., will host Buffalo’s annual Cupid’s Undie Run from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 11, to raise awareness about neurofibromatosis and raise money to support related NF research.

The condition is a group of genetic disorders that cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. It affects 2.5 million people worldwide. It affects people differently and can lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning challenges, disabling pain, or cancer. There is no cure, but treatments continue to be improved. More of those with the condition also have made connections and received support though the Children’s Tumor Foundation, which hosts Undie Runs in 30 cities early each year.

Learn more and register for the mile-long “pantless party” run by clicking here. You also can sign up for a virtual run.

“For more than a decade, over 110,000 scantily clad participants have joined in the fun of Cupid’s Undie Run, raising more than $21 million,” said Amy Boulas, vce president of development for the foundation.