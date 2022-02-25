Refresh Takes: Free board games as close as your library; support Lyme WNY this weekend

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries offer free borrowing of more than 100 board, card and dice games to county residents 17 and older who have a library card.
Those eligible can choose from a wide selection of “Gaming Unplugged” options, including family favorites, classics and modern games.
“For years many of us have enjoyed making memories with our family and friends while playing board games,” Interim Library System Director Jeannine Doyle said in a news release. “Gaming promotes literacy, enhances one’s creativity and confidence, and reduces stress and social anxiety. It also helps build stronger relationships, teach goal setting and develop patience.”
Battleship, Settlers of Catan, IceDice, Throw Burrito and Scattergories are among those that can be borrowed, along with Scrabble, Parcheesi and card games such as pinochle and euchre.
Games must be reserved online and can be sent at no charge to any of the 37 local libraries for pickup. Instructions are included but also can also be viewed online. Up to three games can be borrowed for up to three weeks before they must be returned to any library in the county system.
For more information and to see a complete list of available games, visit buffalolib.org/services/gaming-unplugged/gaming-listing.
Thinking spring: The green many will see in parts of the region this week has nothing to do with early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Instead, Niagara Falls, the Peace Bridge, Buffalo City Hall and the Electric Tower will be illuminated in the hue on Friday, and all but the falls again on Saturday, to raise awareness about Lyme disease as weather conditions make cases more likely in coming months.
Lyme WNY – formed six years ago to foster prevention and education for the public, while providing advocacy and financial support to those with tick-borne illnesses – also will host a Ladies Lace Up Against Lyme hockey showcase at LECOM Harborcenter this weekend. The event will feature five teams made up of girls ages 10-12 and an auction to support the all-volunteer, nonprofit group.
The pandemic has been challenging for Lyme WNY, which ceased its support meetings because many of its members have compromised immune systems, said Rebecca Roll, of West Seneca, who helped found the group after her husband, Chuk, came down with a chronic form of the disease.
Lyme WNY will host its first meeting since early 2020 at 6 p.m. March 9 at the East Seneca Fire Company, 100 Lein Road, West Seneca. For more information on the group, weekend events or to make a donation, visit lymewny.com.
“We’re excited,” Roll said.
The blacklegged tick, sometimes called the deer tick, can carry Lyme and similar diseases. Symptoms can include severe headaches, joint pain and swelling, fainting spells, heart palpitations and the flu. A ring-rash is the biggest tell-tale sign, though a large percentage of those who contract Lyme disease never get one, Roll said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 300,000 Americans contract Lyme disease each year, almost 10 times more than officially reported. New York State is considered a “high-incidence” state, with more than 4,000 cases reported the year before the pandemic began.
The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS), regards Lyme disease as often hard to diagnose and address, and points out that "coinfections" of other tick-borne bacteria and parasites often complicate treatment.
“The quality of life of patients with chronic Lyme disease is similar to that of patients with congestive heart failure,” according to lymedisease.org. “Doctors don’t agree about the cause of these ongoing symptoms. The primary cause of this debate is flawed diagnostic testing. There is currently no test that can determine whether a patient has active infection or whether the infection has been eradicated by treatment.”
