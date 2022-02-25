Refresh Takes: Free board games as close as your library; support Lyme WNY this weekend

Thinking spring: The green many will see in parts of the region this week has nothing to do with early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Instead, Niagara Falls, the Peace Bridge, Buffalo City Hall and the Electric Tower will be illuminated in the hue on Friday, and all but the falls again on Saturday, to raise awareness about Lyme disease as weather conditions make cases more likely in coming months.

Lyme WNY – formed six years ago to foster prevention and education for the public, while providing advocacy and financial support to those with tick-borne illnesses – also will host a Ladies Lace Up Against Lyme hockey showcase at LECOM Harborcenter this weekend. The event will feature five teams made up of girls ages 10-12 and an auction to support the all-volunteer, nonprofit group.

The pandemic has been challenging for Lyme WNY, which ceased its support meetings because many of its members have compromised immune systems, said Rebecca Roll, of West Seneca, who helped found the group after her husband, Chuk, came down with a chronic form of the disease.