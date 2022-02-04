Refresh Takes: Covid-19 protection times two; boxing lessons for those with Parkinson's

Which offers more protection from a case of Covid-19, a natural infection or vaccine?

It could be both, according to a new study by Oregon Health and Science University researchers.

The study involved more than 100 co-workers at the Portland, Ore., university, split into three groups: 42 who were vaccinated but never had Covid-19, 31 who developed the disease and later got vaccinated, and 31 others who had a breakthrough infection.

Average antibody levels were 2.5 times higher in the breakthrough group and 3.6 times higher in hybrid immune groups, compared to the vaccination group alone.

"It was interesting that the immune boost for vaccination following natural infection was so uniform, given that natural infection alone produces highly variable immunity," Dr. William B. Messer, one of several study authors, told the online health journal Medscape.

