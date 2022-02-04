Refresh Takes: Covid-19 protection times two; boxing lessons for those with Parkinson's

Which offers more protection from a case of Covid-19, a natural infection or vaccine?
It could be both, according to a new study by Oregon Health and Science University researchers.
Danish health officials estimate BA.2, an Omicron subvariant, may be 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, Reuters reported last week, though it does not appear to cause more severe disease.
The study involved more than 100 co-workers at the Portland, Ore., university, split into three groups: 42 who were vaccinated but never had Covid-19, 31 who developed the disease and later got vaccinated, and 31 others who had a breakthrough infection.
Average antibody levels were 2.5 times higher in the breakthrough group and 3.6 times higher in hybrid immune groups, compared to the vaccination group alone.
"It was interesting that the immune boost for vaccination following natural infection was so uniform, given that natural infection alone produces highly variable immunity," Dr. William B. Messer, one of several study authors, told the online health journal Medscape.
The latest batch of positive virus tests sequenced at a University at Buffalo lab showed that one of about 400 samples is the Omicron BA.2 variant.
“It has been well established that natural infection alone provides short-lived protection from infection (from Covid-19), showing the importance of vaccination, regardless of infection history,” authors wrote in the study, published this week in the journal Science Immunology. "Because vaccination protects against severe disease and death, it is safer for individuals to be vaccinated before rather than after natural infection.”
Either way, those with hybrid protection can rest easier, said Messer, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at OHSU.
"Vaccination raises all boats – if you have been previously infected or if you experience a breakthrough infection,” he told Medscape. “In both cases, your immunity will be closer to complete."
Beat back Parkinson’s: Retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Patrick W. Welch has turned to boxing to help manage a chronic bout with Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative brain disorder with symptoms that include tremors, dizziness, and trouble moving or walking.
Welch, 74, of Amherst – a veteran’s advocate exposed to Agent Orange while he served in Vietnam – has turned to a Veterans Affairs pilot program that provides veterans with service-connected Parkinson's free sessions for up to a year at Parkinson's Boxing in Kenmore.
One-on-one, contactless trainings boost neuroplasticity and improve balance and gait while lowering the risk of falls, said Dean Eoannou, president of the Delaware Avenue facility.
Jack Quinn, the former congressman-turned-college president, might be the most well-known person finding relief for his Parkinson’s symptoms through working out at Parkinson’s Boxing in Kenmore, but he’s not the only one.
Welch, who has taken classes for about four months, said his dexterity began to improve quickly.
Vets HERD, a group that supports returning and disabled veterans in the region, recently announced it received a grant to bolster the program from Foundation 214, an Amherst-based charitable foundation focused on supporting children, seniors and U.S. veterans.
Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare who would like more information can call recreational therapist Pamela Kaznowski at 716-289-6764.
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Independent Health offer its members with Parkinson’s a similar pilot program with $10 copays per class. Call the gym at 716-348-2823 to learn more.
