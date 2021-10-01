Refresh Takes: Buffalo looks good when it comes to running, mental health advice

The 10-part series touts a ketogenic lifestyle and intermittent fasting, which changes the lives of people living with Type 2 diabetes with help from leaders in nutrition and physical and behavioral health. Shallowhorn provides the latter.

Dr. Marcelo Campos, a primary care doctor who focuses on functional medicine and lectures at Harvard University, wrote last year that a ketogenic diet drastically reduces sugar in the body. Many people can find it hard to start and, more importantly, maintain the diet over time, he said. Success depends largely eating patterns focused on healthy fats and proteins used to replace carbohydrates. The diet can help address diabetes and seizure disorders, he said, but it remains to be seen how it stacks up against balanced diets, including the Mediterranean diet, which advocates for meals rich in healthy fats and proteins, as well as fruits and vegetables that tend to contain healthy carbs from the start.