Refresh Takes: Buffalo looks good when it comes to running, mental health advice
0 comments
top story

Corporate Challenge

The pandemic has canceled the JPMorgan Chase Corporate Challenge in Buffalo for two years running but a virtual race will take place Oct. 7-18. Register at jpmorganchasecc.com/en/buffalo. The Corporate Challenge is one of many annual races that help put Buffalo on the map as the ninth best city for runners in America.

 News file photo

Buffalo ranks as the ninth best city for runners in the U.S., according to Runners Need, an online advocacy and related product sales site.

Runners in the city have the second-best access to green spaces and parks in the country – roughly 140 parks per 100,000 residents – and Buffalo ranked 15th in the recent study on access to running events per capita. Crime, traffic and pollution statistics also were used to determine rankings.

“The only thing keeping Buffalo from a higher spot is the air pollution,” the study concluded, “with the city having some of the worst cleanliness rates in the U.S. This seems to be a pattern across New York State. New York City, which has the fifth worst air quality in the country, ranks as the very worst city in the U.S. for runners.”

Data crunchers concluded Santa Fe, N.M., Madison, Wisc., St. Petersburg, Fla., Annapolis, Md., and Toledo, Ohio rank as the top five cities for runners.

New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Oklahoma City and Memphis, Tenn., ranked worst. All scored poorly in terms of green space, traffic and pollution.

Best and worst running cities

Mind and body: Celebrity Chef Charles Mattocks brought a Buffalo mental health expert onto the second season of his show “Reversed,” which premiered last month on Glewed TV.

Karl Shallowhorn

Karl Shallowhorn, director of youth programs at Mental Health Advocates of WNY, is among featured experts on the second season of the Glewed TV series "Reversed."

The 10-part series touts a ketogenic lifestyle and intermittent fasting, which changes the lives of people living with Type 2 diabetes with help from leaders in nutrition and physical and behavioral health. Shallowhorn provides the latter.

“It was a privilege to work on this project, which chronicles how it is possible to make choices that can improve one’s health,” Shallowhorn said.

Dr. Marcelo Campos, a primary care doctor who focuses on functional medicine and lectures at Harvard University, wrote last year that a ketogenic diet drastically reduces sugar in the body. Many people can find it hard to start and, more importantly, maintain the diet over time, he said. Success depends largely eating patterns focused on healthy fats and proteins used to replace carbohydrates. The diet can help address diabetes and seizure disorders, he said, but it remains to be seen how it stacks up against balanced diets, including the Mediterranean diet, which advocates for meals rich in healthy fats and proteins, as well as fruits and vegetables that tend to contain healthy carbs from the start.

The show can be called up free on Glewed TV and accessed on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, and Android devices.

