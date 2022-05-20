 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Refresh Takes: Both racism and racial trauma lack an official mental health diagnosis

  • 0
Tops shooting aftermath

A makeshift memorial across the street from the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Sunday, May 15, the day after a gunman murdered 10 people and injured three others.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The American Psychiatric Association in March made several updates to its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a detailed guidebook known by health care professionals as the DSM. It is used to make official diagnoses.

The DSM has been updated eight times since its first edition in 1952 included 106 disorders. It now has 368, though many in the field believe it has at least one glaring omission: racial trauma.

“Currently, racial trauma – the mental injury caused by encounters with racial bias, discrimination, and racism – is not acknowledged in the DSM-5,” Annika Olson, assistant director of policy research at the Institute for Urban Policy Research and Analysis at the University of Texas, wrote in Social Work Today before the latest additions. “Yet, it’s a phenomenon that has been extensively researched and painstakingly documented and is widely regarded by both mental and physical health practitioners as a serious public health issue.”

Olson noted that anxiety and depression more than tripled in the Black community from 8% in January 2019 to 35% by June 2020.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“Studies,” she wrote, “have shown that Black adolescents average more than five racial discrimination experiences per day, both online and offline, greatly contributing to depressive symptoms.”

The psychiatric association has noted that the diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) generally covers the symptoms and treatment protocols for minority groups that suffer with trauma. It has tried to bring more cultural and gender sensitivity to its diagnostic and treatment guidelines.

There also has been debate stretching decades that extreme racism warrants its place in the DSM. Association officials rejected the notion, “arguing that because so many Americans are racist, even extreme racism in this country is normative – a cultural problem rather than an indication of psychopathology,” the Western Journal of Medicine reported in 2002.

Patricia Logan-Greene, associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Social Work

Patricia Logan-Greene, an associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Social Work, calls extreme racism a "radicalization problem," not a mental illness.

The accused 18-year-old Buffalo mass killer has written on social media that he doesn’t consider himself mentally ill.

“I think this is a radicalization problem,” said Patricia Logan-Greene, an associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Social Work who specializes in a trauma-informed approach to violence and childhood adversity. “Would we say that everybody who engages in terrorism has a mental illness? I don’t think many people do. I think we have a problem with extremism in our country right now, and it’s manifesting as increased race-based hate crimes.

“It would be great to say we should have more education about this, but how are we supposed to make any progress reducing racism if teachers across several states are banned from even talking about race?”

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

The quick response of Buffalo Police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said. But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni pass out food on East Side

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News