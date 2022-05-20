Refresh Takes: Both racism and racial trauma lack an official mental health diagnosis

The American Psychiatric Association in March made several updates to its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a detailed guidebook known by health care professionals as the DSM. It is used to make official diagnoses.

The DSM has been updated eight times since its first edition in 1952 included 106 disorders. It now has 368, though many in the field believe it has at least one glaring omission: racial trauma.

“Currently, racial trauma – the mental injury caused by encounters with racial bias, discrimination, and racism – is not acknowledged in the DSM-5,” Annika Olson, assistant director of policy research at the Institute for Urban Policy Research and Analysis at the University of Texas, wrote in Social Work Today before the latest additions. “Yet, it’s a phenomenon that has been extensively researched and painstakingly documented and is widely regarded by both mental and physical health practitioners as a serious public health issue.”

Olson noted that anxiety and depression more than tripled in the Black community from 8% in January 2019 to 35% by June 2020.

“Studies,” she wrote, “have shown that Black adolescents average more than five racial discrimination experiences per day, both online and offline, greatly contributing to depressive symptoms.”

The psychiatric association has noted that the diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) generally covers the symptoms and treatment protocols for minority groups that suffer with trauma. It has tried to bring more cultural and gender sensitivity to its diagnostic and treatment guidelines.

There also has been debate stretching decades that extreme racism warrants its place in the DSM. Association officials rejected the notion, “arguing that because so many Americans are racist, even extreme racism in this country is normative – a cultural problem rather than an indication of psychopathology,” the Western Journal of Medicine reported in 2002.

The accused 18-year-old Buffalo mass killer has written on social media that he doesn’t consider himself mentally ill.

“I think this is a radicalization problem,” said Patricia Logan-Greene, an associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Social Work who specializes in a trauma-informed approach to violence and childhood adversity. “Would we say that everybody who engages in terrorism has a mental illness? I don’t think many people do. I think we have a problem with extremism in our country right now, and it’s manifesting as increased race-based hate crimes.

“It would be great to say we should have more education about this, but how are we supposed to make any progress reducing racism if teachers across several states are banned from even talking about race?”

