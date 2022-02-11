Refresh Takes: As the Omicron surge ends, it would be nice to see a shift in judgment

Relaxing a little bit – or lots more – this week, whether you got Covid-19, are fully vaccinated with a booster, or not?

Businesses weigh next moves as mask mandate lifts Businesses can still require customers to wear masks, if they so choose. And customers still have the option of wearing masks, too.

Socializing and shopping much more often in person?

Thrilled to shed your mask in many public places now that Erie County and New York State have dropped mask mandates, while still allowing individual businesses to require Covid-prevention measures as they choose?

Look around. You’re not alone. But don’t be surprised that many will continue to take a more cautious approach while we continue to remain in a global pandemic.

As of last month, a higher percentage of Americans were avoiding nonessential travel, steering clear of large groups, refraining from visits with others as much of possible and wearing a face mask while around other people, according to an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in mid-January.

Only 15% of those surveyed said they will consider the pandemic over only when Covid-19 is largely eliminated, while 83% said they'll feel the pandemic is over when it's largely a mild illness.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month