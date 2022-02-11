Refresh Takes: As the Omicron surge ends, it would be nice to see a shift in judgment

Relaxing a little bit – or lots more – this week, whether you got Covid-19, are fully vaccinated with a booster, or not?
Businesses can still require customers to wear masks, if they so choose. And customers still have the option of wearing masks, too.
Socializing and shopping much more often in person?
Thrilled to shed your mask in many public places now that Erie County and New York State have dropped mask mandates, while still allowing individual businesses to require Covid-prevention measures as they choose?
Look around. You’re not alone. But don’t be surprised that many will continue to take a more cautious approach while we continue to remain in a global pandemic.
As of last month, a higher percentage of Americans were avoiding nonessential travel, steering clear of large groups, refraining from visits with others as much of possible and wearing a face mask while around other people, according to an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in mid-January.
Only 15% of those surveyed said they will consider the pandemic over only when Covid-19 is largely eliminated, while 83% said they'll feel the pandemic is over when it's largely a mild illness.
Support Local Journalism
"It'll become endemic and we'll be stuck with it forever," Ryan Wilson, 38, a father and seafood butcher from Casselberry, Fla., told the Associated Press. "It's frustrating, but what can you do about it?"
We’ll see. The Omicron surge is fading in the region this week as positive test rates plunge. Some neighboring states also announced the lifting of public mask mandates this week, though they put end dates on them for next month.
“I suspect I’m still going to see a lot of people wearing masks because they feel safer,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday when announcing state requirements would end the next day.
This now becomes a time when all in the region can freely take liberties with whatever preventative steps they choose, or none at all (not that many haven’t done that already).
Supplied with lots more science-confirmed pandemic information than in the early pandemic months, available treatments, and the added protection Covid-19 vaccines and boosters provide, here’s hoping all of us can move ahead with far less judgment – and concern.
On the plus side: Those who would like to celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Saturday at Old Fort Niagara can do so at a deep discount.
The fort will offer admission to those who pay with a $5 bill, which bears the likeness of the 16th U.S. president. Regular admission is generally $17 for adults and $12 for children. Special programs will focus on the Lincoln and the Civil War.
“This is a great way for local families to enjoy the fort at a modest cost,” said Robert Emerson, executive director of the old fort north of Youngstown.
The fort is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday this time of year. Visit oldfortniagara.org for more information.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon