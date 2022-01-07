Refresh Takes: Alcohol became a crutch for a growing number during the pandemic

If Covid-19 pandemic history is any guide, plenty of adults will reach for beer, wine and spirits in coming weeks as the Omicron variant rages through the region.
Studies have reported that adults drank more alcohol, and binge drank more often, during the first year of the pandemic than in previous years.
The increases were more dramatic among women and minorities.
“People didn’t just increase their alcohol consumption for a month or two at the beginning of the pandemic – the trend held for nearly the entire year,” said Carolina Barbosa, a health economist at RTI, a nonprofit institute in North Carolina Research Triangle Park.
“Increases in alcohol consumption have been associated with natural disasters and other large-scale events that induce stress and anxiety, and a pandemic certainly fits that description,” Barbosa said last summer in a news release about related RTI surveys conducted the previous year.
Compared with February 2020, alcohol consumption in November of that year was 39% higher in terms of drinks per month, the study showed.
The proportion of all those surveyed exceeding drinking guidelines – no more than four drinks per day and 14 drinks per week for men and no more than three drinks per day and seven drinks per week for women and people over age 65 – jumped 39% between February and November 2020.
More women than men exceeded the guidelines.
The proportion of Black people jumped by 140% during the first two months of the pandemic and was six times greater by November.
Binge drinking – more than five drinks for men or four drinks for women within about two hours – climbed 30% between during the same period.
The largest increases in consumption between February and November 2020 were among Black and Hispanic women (173% and 148%, respectively) and Black men (173%).
“Women are more likely to use alcohol to cope with stress, depression and anxiety, and all these are a natural response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Barbosa said. “Alcohol consumption among women has been on the uptick for past two decades, and our study suggests the pandemic may only exacerbate that trend.”
Breathe easier: The American Cancer Society is among health-related groups who lauded a decision by the New York State Fair to go almost completely tobacco-free this year.
Smoking will be banned across almost all 375 acres of the fairgrounds north of Syracuse, including outdoor concert venues and the midway, though small outdoor smoking areas will be available for those who want to smoke or vape.
“Secondhand smoke has more than 7,000 chemicals, including at least 70 that can cause cancer,” said Dr. Leslie Kohman, a thoracic surgeon who is a lung cancer treatment specialist, as well as a member of the Cancer Society Central New York Board of Advisors. “This is a major step toward protecting the health of those who come to experience all Central New York has to offer."
