Refresh Takes: Alcohol became a crutch for a growing number during the pandemic

The proportion of all those surveyed exceeding drinking guidelines – no more than four drinks per day and 14 drinks per week for men and no more than three drinks per day and seven drinks per week for women and people over age 65 – jumped 39% between February and November 2020.

More women than men exceeded the guidelines.

The proportion of Black people jumped by 140% during the first two months of the pandemic and was six times greater by November.

Binge drinking – more than five drinks for men or four drinks for women within about two hours – climbed 30% between during the same period.

The largest increases in consumption between February and November 2020 were among Black and Hispanic women (173% and 148%, respectively) and Black men (173%).

“Women are more likely to use alcohol to cope with stress, depression and anxiety, and all these are a natural response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Barbosa said. “Alcohol consumption among women has been on the uptick for past two decades, and our study suggests the pandemic may only exacerbate that trend.”