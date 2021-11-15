Reed, other GOP backers of infrastructure bill report getting threats

Earlier this week, Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan told the Detroit News that he had received more than 1,000 calls, including several death threats, after backing the infrastructure bill. Upton's spokesman told the Detroit paper that one of the threats came from a man in South Carolina who left a message calling the congressman a traitor – adding several profane adjectives – and wishing death on Upton's family.

Calls flooded into the offices of the GOP supporters of the infrastructure bill after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican from Georgia, labeled those lawmakers "traitors" who enabled what she called “Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America.” She also tweeted out the names and office phone numbers of all 13 GOP backers of the infrastructure bill.

"The tone and tenor of many of these calls over the years has gotten worse," said Reed, who was first elected to Congress in 2010 and who will leave Congress at the end of next year. "And I think that's attributable to extremism taking over the country as well as the internet effect, where folks seem to want to one-up each other as to how aggressive they come across. And it just seems like we're following a path of escalation, which I humbly would request folks to really consider: Is that the way you want to conduct yourself?"