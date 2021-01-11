Reed opposes impeaching Trump – but Higgins backs it

But his argument is unlikely to win over any Democrats, who already appear headed to passing a resolution impeaching Trump as soon as Wednesday.

In an interview before Reed released his op-ed, Higgins said: "If you oppose Donald Trump's impeachment after he incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol, you're either wrong or you're weak, and you may be both."

WNY's top federal prosecutor says he will charge locals who stormed Capitol Any Western New Yorker who stormed the nation's Capitol Wednesday may soon be met with the full force of the law, Buffalo's top federal prosecutor said Thursday.

Higgins argued that impeachment would bring an end to the tumultuous Trump years and perhaps forestall worse violence in the future.

"The country is divided. And we need closure, we need protection," he said. "Six people are dead now. There are more of these demonstrations that are these violent demonstrations that are presumably in the planning stages."

Trump promoted the Jan. 6 rally to challenge the election results in a December tweet that promised it "will be wild." Then, at a rally near the White House before the riot at the Capitol, Trump said: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol. And we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong."