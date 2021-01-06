Reed, Jacobs struggle with violence wreaked by pro-Trump mob

WASHINGTON – The president that Reps. Tom Reed and Chris Jacobs supported spoke to a crowd of angry supporters Wednesday and made them angrier.
“We will never give up," President Trump said. "We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.”
Afterward, Trump's supporters moved on the U.S. Capitol and trashed it, leaving Reed and Jacobs struggling with the aftermath.
Asked later what he thought of Trump's comments at his rally, Reed, a Corning Republican, said: "I was concerned about the rhetoric I heard on the Mall."
Reed said history will judge Trump in part on his performance in his last 14 days in office.
"I would ask him to please remind people that what you saw today with the violence, the mob rule, is not America," Reed said in an interview.
Reed was among the first Republican House members to endorse Trump in 2016 and served as honorary co-chair of his New York reelection campaign.
Asked if he now regrets supporting Trump, Reed said he did not. Calling Trump "a disrupter" who shook up the federal government, Reed lauded much of the president's agenda, while acknowledging that his style caused some disruptions, too.
Reed stressed, though, that individuals who believe the president's claims of electoral fraud reached their own conclusions and were not simply parroting the president. He said their views need to be respected as the nation tries to heal from Wednesday's self-inflicted assault on its Capitol.
"They came to their own personal conclusions based on their own personal beliefs," Reed said.
Jacobs, meanwhile, responded to the violence in the Capitol in the way he has often approached the media asking questions: with a statement.
“I condemn the violence and destruction that is taking place in our nation’s capital in the strongest possible terms. While our country cherishes peaceful protest, this current behavior is unacceptable and has no place in a democracy," said Jacobs, who did not return a call to his cellphone Wednesday and an interview request placed through his press secretary a day earlier. "I urge all protestors to immediately and peacefully leave the Capitol building and the surrounding area and to follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.”
Only hours earlier, Jacobs issued another statement saying he would object to the electoral votes from several swing states, largely because people in his heavily Republican district wanted him to.
“I have a duty to represent my constituents and a constitutional duty to ensure the security and integrity of our elections," the Jacobs statement said. "I do not take this decision lightly, but for these reasons feel it necessary to object to the certification of the electoral votes from contested states."
Jacobs' statements prompted an incendiary reaction from Democrats. The Democratic chairs in his congressional district said he "aligned himself with the demagogues who refuse to accept their loss and are inciting violence." Meanwhile, Assemblyman Patrick Burke called on Jacobs to resign, saying he "bears responsibility for his leadership failures."
Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Higgins worried about another failure: the failure of the Capitol Police to secure the Capitol.
"You have protesters that are running freely in both the Senate and the House chamber including occupying the seats of the vice president and the Senate leader and the Speaker of the House," he said. "They're running freely in the Capitol with flags and who knows what else."
Higgins witnessed the chaos like many Americans did, on television and on Twitter. He was about to head to the House floor for the certification of the electoral college votes that will seat Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory, only to be stopped by security forces who told him to head back toward his office.
Reed had a similar experience. He had returned to his office from the House floor and quickly found that he could not return.
New York's two senators – Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both Democrats – did not offer details of what they experienced when the Capitol was overrun. Neither made themselves available for interviews. A Schumer spokeswoman said he was safe, and Gillibrand said in a statement that she and her staff were safe as well.
"Today's events are disgraceful but will not change the fact that Joe Biden will be the President of the United States on January 20," the statement said.
Schumer had little so say, beyond a joint statement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which they called on Trump to demand that all protesters leave the Capitol.
Trump never did so, instead only issuing a tweet saying: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"
