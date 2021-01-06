Reed, Jacobs struggle with violence wreaked by pro-Trump mob

Jacobs' statements prompted an incendiary reaction from Democrats. The Democratic chairs in his congressional district said he "aligned himself with the demagogues who refuse to accept their loss and are inciting violence." Meanwhile, Assemblyman Patrick Burke called on Jacobs to resign, saying he "bears responsibility for his leadership failures."

Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Higgins worried about another failure: the failure of the Capitol Police to secure the Capitol.

"You have protesters that are running freely in both the Senate and the House chamber including occupying the seats of the vice president and the Senate leader and the Speaker of the House," he said. "They're running freely in the Capitol with flags and who knows what else."

Higgins witnessed the chaos like many Americans did, on television and on Twitter. He was about to head to the House floor for the certification of the electoral college votes that will seat Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory, only to be stopped by security forces who told him to head back toward his office.

Reed had a similar experience. He had returned to his office from the House floor and quickly found that he could not return.