Reed hints again at challenge to Cuomo: 'Your days are numbered'

Hearing that statement, Reed said: "I'll take a deep breath before I respond. I will say: Disgusting. Disgusting. A complete lack of leadership, and I would expect no different from Governor Cuomo to engage in such despicable rhetoric. He should be ashamed of himself."

Reed then launched into his comments about new leadership coming to Albany. Asked: "In the form of whom?" Reed replied: "That's all I'm going to say."

Any Republican faces huge obstacles, though, in challenging Cuomo, who is expected to run for a fourth term next year. New York has been trending Democratic for years, and no Republican has won the governorship since George Pataki secured his third term in 2002.

Reed has hinted about a run for the governorship before. Asked about the possibility in the fall of 2019, Reed told The Buffalo News: "People are asking us about it. Where I'm at right now, I'm doing what I believe is the right thing to do. I'm trying to represent all of New York, with prioritization for our folks in Western New York and the 23rd Congressional District, while running for re-election."

And Reed's pledge to serve only six terms isn't the only thing that might leave him exploring other opportunities. New York is expected to lose at least one House seat in a reapportionment before the 2022 election, and it's possible that Democrats who control Albany could chop up Reed's district, which includes much of the Southern Tier and parts of the Finger Lakes region, and add it to other newly redrawn districts.

