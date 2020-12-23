Reed defends Collins pardon; Democrats, citizen activists lash out

The Collins pardon enraged Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat.

"This reeks of cronyism and corruption like we have never seen emanating from any White House under any president," Schumer said. "It’s a sad day for justice."

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, agreed.

"The president's pardon of Chris Collins and other convicted criminals is the latest in a long series of shameful acts the president has committed," Higgins said on Twitter Wednesday morning. "But it comes as no surprise that this president shields his political cronies from paying for their crimes."

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who lost her seat in Congress to Collins in 2012, was equally outraged.

"Another Trump crony gets a free pass after breaking the law," she said on Twitter. "This is brazen corruption."

The Collins pardon came as a shock in Washington. White House reporters and pundits have been speculating for weeks that Trump might pardon figures caught up in the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election along with other Trump allies, but the names of Collins and the other felonious former lawmakers never came up in those reports.