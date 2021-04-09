 Skip to main content
Reddy Bikeshare opens season with bicycles to rent in Buffalo, Niagara Falls
Reddy Bikeshare opens season with bicycles to rent in Buffalo, Niagara Falls

Reddy Bikeshare adds 40 new bikes and 11 new stations

Reddy Bikeshare will provide 40 new bikes at the newest stations, bringing its total Buffalo fleet to 240. It has 145 bikes at 30 stops in Niagara Falls, where the most popular site sits in Niagara Falls State Park, says Jennifer White, co-founder and communications director for the 4-year-old nonprofit.

Reddy Bikeshare, which has been offering bicycles for rent in Buffalo and Niagara Falls for the past few years, opened its 2021 season this week.

About 400 bikes are available for rental at more than 90 locations in the two cities.

The program, co-sponsored by Independent Health, is in its sixth year in Buffalo and its second year in the Falls.

In Niagara Falls, residents can sign up for a $1 season pass, spokeswoman Jennifer White said. Registration is available at the rental stands or at the Falls Amtrak station. For all other Western New Yorkers, a season pass costs $55 plus tax. However, a 50% discount is available on season passes bought during April.

Reddy also offers 48-hour and group passes, with the full pricing information available on its website. It charges season passholders a penny per minute to ride; all others pay 10 cents a minute.

Reddy bikes had more users than ever last year – more than all its previous seasons combined.

