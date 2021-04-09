Reddy Bikeshare opens season with bicycles to rent in Buffalo, Niagara Falls

Reddy Bikeshare, which has been offering bicycles for rent in Buffalo and Niagara Falls for the past few years, opened its 2021 season this week.

About 400 bikes are available for rental at more than 90 locations in the two cities.

The program, co-sponsored by Independent Health, is in its sixth year in Buffalo and its second year in the Falls.

In Niagara Falls, residents can sign up for a $1 season pass, spokeswoman Jennifer White said. Registration is available at the rental stands or at the Falls Amtrak station. For all other Western New Yorkers, a season pass costs $55 plus tax. However, a 50% discount is available on season passes bought during April.

Reddy also offers 48-hour and group passes, with the full pricing information available on its website. It charges season passholders a penny per minute to ride; all others pay 10 cents a minute.

Reddy bikes had more users than ever last year – more than all its previous seasons combined.

