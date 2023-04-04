Reddy Bikeshare is expanding its footprint in state parks along the Niagara River, adding seven new stations at Whirlpool, Devil's Hole, DeVeaux Woods and Niagara Falls state parks this spring, operators of the bicycle sharing program announced Tuesday.

The bike rental program through Shared Mobility is now in its eighth season and will grow to include 113 stations located between Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Conducted in partnership with Independent Health, it allows users to download an app and select an option that allows where users can unlock a rented bike for a set amount of time. The app accepts only credit cards as a form of payment. Riders must be at least 18 years old.

Kathy Glieco, vice president of marketing at Independent Health, said the program featuring the ubiquitous red bicycles started out as a novel way to encourage a healthy, leisurely activity in addition to providing an environmentally friendly means of transportation in Western New York.

"Today, Reddy Bikeshare is an integral part of our community and adding a footprint inside the state park system is going to further enrich the experience of Western New York’s greatest natural asset for both residents and visitors alike," Glieco said in a statement.

"With strong local roots, Independent Health is truly committed to creating a culture of health in Western New York, and programs like Reddy Bikeshare have a direct and measurable impact on improving the health and wellbeing of our community," she added.

As a result, according Reddy Bikeshare officials, visitors and local residents have, to date, burned a combined 19.1 million calories, which is the equivalent of 40,000 fried chicken wings.

In 2019, Reddy Bikeshare expanded its service into Niagara Falls with a network of 30 stations that included a fleet of 145 bikes. With support from the City of Niagara Falls, Reddy Bikeshare offers all city residents a $1 discounted annual pass, which permits riding a bike at one penny per minute. These station installments make up the largest expansion in Niagara Falls and its first entry into state park land.

Last summer, Reddy Bikeshare installed a new bike station at Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House in Buffalo's Elmwood Village neighborhood.

The bikeshare season runs from April through the end of October.