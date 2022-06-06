Red Jacket Park, with its 'sweeping views,' becomes newest Buffalo Blueway

A South Buffalo park officially became the fifth and latest Buffalo Blueway on Monday with a new terraced paddle boat launch and an overlook for views of the Buffalo River and the city's industrial landscape.

The project at Red Jacket Riverfront Natural Habitat Park was part of the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper's efforts to expand public access to the Buffalo and Niagara rivers, Lake Erie and green spaces.

Blueway enhancements add to the region's waterfront tourism and promote ecological and outdoor recreation, said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

It wasn't that long ago that a project of this kind wouldn't have made sense, Jedlicka said.

"The Buffalo River is known as a 'federal area of concern,' one of the worst designations you can have on the Great Lakes," Jedlicka said. "It means it was one of the most polluted, toxic hotspots, a list you don't want to be on.

"But for over 30 years, this community has rallied to restore this river," she said. "One hundred million dollars later, we're talking about creating public access to a waterway that nobody wanted to come into contact with."

New York State footed the $525,000 cost for the Red Jacket project from the $10 million it committed for blueway projects from the Buffalo Billion II economic program.

The project added benches, ADA-accessible walkways and parking spaces. Large boulders have been placed around the overlook and benches as a deterrent against vandalism that has harmed the park in the past.

"The industrial hangover in our region still remains for many segments of our community, and it is our mission to identify ways to better access and better connect people to our waterways," Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka is particularly excited about the views at the overlook, which includes a lift bridge and the Concrete-Central Elevator.

"It has sweeping views of the Buffalo River, which in my opinion is probably one of the most beautiful, quiet places in the Buffalo River area," she said.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county has owned the park for more than two decades "and has unfortunately seen it in its good days and its bad days. And today, it's as beautiful as it's ever been."

The other Buffalo Blueway locations are at Buffalo RiverWorks on Kelly Island, Mutual Riverfront Park in the First Ward, Wilkeson Pointe on the Outer Harbor and Ohio Street Boat Launch, completed last June. For more information, go to buffaloblueway.com.

A project at Seneca Bluffs is in design and could begin construction in the fall, with the Thomas F. Higgins Natural Habitat Park on Bailey Avenue to follow, Jedlicka said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

