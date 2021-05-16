It's been a long journey for the Red Jacket Medal.

The symbol of peace between the Iroquois Confederacy and the new United States first passed through the hands of President George Washington during its 1792 bestowal upon Chief Red Jacket, the Seneca statesman. Then various members of the chief's family and descendants served as caretakers, including Col. Ely S. Parker, the famous Seneca who was Civil War adjutant and secretary to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.

It is said President Abraham Lincoln held the medal on the day before his assassination. And it is certain that it served as one of the Buffalo History Museum's "crown jewels" since 1895.

Now the Red Jacket Peace Medal is coming home.

In an outdoor ceremony slated for 2 p.m. Monday at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca, one of the most treasured artifacts of the Seneca Nation will be repatriated by the Buffalo History Museum to the Seneca people. The medallion's return to its rightful owners is now considered a major milestone, not only in rights of possession, but in the eyes of the law as well.

“An untold number of artifacts that are of cultural significance to our people – and all Indigenous communities across the U.S. – remain in the hands of private or public collections," said Seneca President Matthew Pagels. "The return of the Peace Medal underscores the need for more of these important objects to be returned to their rightful place.”

Monday's commemoration in Salamanca stems from the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), which redefined ownership rights for objects such as the Red Jacket Medal as culturally important to a tribal nation – rather than property owned by an individual. As a result, the federal law mandated that the medal cannot belong to any individual or museum, but to the Seneca Nation.

The nation submitted a formal request for medal's repatriation last October.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The approximately 7-inch long medal, made of handcrafted silver, has carried special significance for the Seneca people from the start. It commemorated discussions resulting in the Treaty of Canandaigua, in which the Seneca Nation played a crucial role. The treaty, signed at Canandaigua in 1794, affirmed peace and friendship between the United States and the Six Nations of the Iroquois – the Haudenosaunee – and its land rights in the State of New York.

Now the Monday ceremony, according to Dr. Joe Stahlman, director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum (also known as the Onöhsagwë:De’ Cultural Center), said return of the medal fulfills several messages. It re-affirms that the medal "cannot belong to any individual or museum," while driving home the historical significance of the 1794 treaty. By outmaneuvering other native tribes that failed to recognize the United States, Stahlman explained, Red Jacket helped strengthen a new nation that "almost failed."

"Red Jacket changed the course of history to preserve the early United States," he said.

But Stahlman noted the transfer also represents a new awareness of "the need for non-majority populations to have a voice in the American story."

"The only time you ever learned about native peoples were a few pages in social studies books," he said. "This shows a moment of reconciliation that addresses the past so we can move forward. I really see it as a way to start those conversations."

Melissa Brown, the Buffalo History Museum's executive director, said that as a "steward of local history," the institution must constantly reassess its role. So when Stahlman initially requested a repatriation process last fall, Brown said the Buffalo museum never hesitated. It participated in a detailed procedure prescribed by the federal law that determined the rights were held by no other native tribes, and made the physical transfer about three weeks ago.

"We were very, very committed to seeing this through," Brown said, pointing to the special feeling of being in the presence of an artifact physically involving Washington and Red Jacket.

"Yes, this was a significant artifact of our collection," she said. "But this is not just about possession, but about stewardship. Now it's held for the Seneca people, as it should have been."

She expects the transfer to strengthen her institution's relationship with the Salamanca museum, as well as facilitate similar repatriation of Tuscarora false faces for solstice ceremonies now held in Buffalo.

The new relationship with the Seneca Nation, she added, will "ensure the legacy of Red Jacket and the history of the Haudenosaunee."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.