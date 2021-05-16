Related to this story

Four new exhibits coming to Buffalo History Museum

  • Updated

Visitors will see transformed galleries when the four exhibits open Sept. 13 in the Buffalo History Museum, One Museum Court on Nottingham Court at Elmwood Avenue. There will be two new War of 1812-themed exhibits, an updated Native American Gallery and the newly-installed Buffalo State Museum Studies Gallery. “By Fire & Sword” in the Erie County Room will be