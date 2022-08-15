Red Fish sculpture in Hamburg captures imagination with a message about pollution

Thousands of motorists on Route 5 in Hamburg drive by the Red Fish, which appears to be jumping out of the water littered with plastic bottles and other debris, trying to escape the pollution of the Great Lakes.

While it looks airy and whimsical, the message is serious.

Below the metal sculpture, in a wire container, are plastic bottles and rocks from the lake.

"Here's this fish jumping out of the lakes, it's been polluted, you have to save it or try and be aware of what’s happening to it," said Buffalo artist Ellen Steinfeld, who created the sculpture for the Lake Erie Seaway Trail Center.

"I had to figure out something besides the fish jumping out of water that people could relate to with pollution," she said. "That’s why those recycled plastic bottles in the wire cages surround the sculpture, to represent the pollution and illustrate the dangers of plastic to aquatic life in the Great Lakes."

There is a panel next to it, describing how plastic breaks down into microbeads and enters the food chain.

The Seaway Trail Center conducted a competition for a sculpture on the lawn next to the center, overlooking Lake Erie across Lake Shore Road from the Frontier Central educational center, and Steinfeld won.

"We were trying to improve the beach and the seaway trail," said Joe Kilian, a member of the Friends of the Lake Erie Seaway Trail Center. "We urge people to pick up after themselves when they leave the beach. Try and clean up after yourself, your mother doesn't live here."

Once the design was approved, Steinfeld took the plans to a structural engineer, to make sure the wind and snow loads would work with the fish in that location.

The drawings were processed in a CAD program, the steel was cut by lasers into the forms she designed. Then the steel sections were bent, welded and sand blasted. The 900-pound sculpture was painted with cadmium red.

Why red?

"I love red. I'm not a gray person unless I'm working on stainless steel," Steinfeld said. "Red captures everyone's attention. Driving by quickly, you're not going to see something that blends right in."

And cadmium red "signifies poison in a way, and also danger," she said.

The Red Fish was delivered in a flatbed truck to the overlook, where a concrete foundation had been erected. A crane lifted it into place, and the metal container, or gabion, was placed around it at the bottom. It's the kind of container that sometimes is filled with stone and placed at the edge of a waterway to prevent erosion.

The fish is jumping out of the polluted water "just to make people aware that we do share this earth with other creatures and to be kind and considerate," Steinfeld said.

The sculpture is to be formally dedicated at 2 p.m. Aug. 16.