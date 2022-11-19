Red Cross opens emergency storm shelter in Hamburg

The Red Cross reported Saturday afternoon that it has opened an emergency shelter for those affected by the storm in the Hamburg Senior Community Center, 4540 Southwestern Blvd.

A Red Cross spokesman said that volunteers and staff are providing snacks and beverages, along provisions for those who may need to stay overnight.

The Red Cross also is offering food services for residents of hard-hit Orchard Park in the Orchard Park Middle School, 60 S. Lincoln St., and will be determining whether additional shelters are needed.

"We are in constant contact with emergency officials," Nick Bond, regional chief executive officer for the Red Cross of Western New York said in a statement, "and stand ready to support relief efforts as soon as it is safe to do so."