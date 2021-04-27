Red Cross helping 11 after early morning Buffalo fire

A two-alarm fire early Tuesday on West Woodside Avenue caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to two homes.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 12:45 a.m. at 162 W. Woodside, according to a city spokesman.

The fire started on the second floor of the occupied home, located between South Park Avenue and Hopkins Street, five blocks south of Tifft Street. Damage was estimated at $225,000. Eight residents were being helped by the Red Cross.

The fire caused $150,000 in exposure damage to 164 W. Woodside. Three residents of that home were being assisted by the Red Cross, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

