 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross helping 11 after early morning Buffalo fire
0 comments

Red Cross helping 11 after early morning Buffalo fire

Support this work for $1 a month

A two-alarm fire early Tuesday on West Woodside Avenue caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to two homes.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 12:45 a.m. at 162 W. Woodside, according to a city spokesman.

The fire started on the second floor of the occupied home, located between South Park Avenue and Hopkins Street, five blocks south of Tifft Street. Damage was estimated at $225,000. Eight residents were being helped by the Red Cross.

The fire caused $150,000 in exposure damage to 164 W. Woodside. Three residents of that home were being assisted by the Red Cross, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News