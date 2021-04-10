Red Cross assists 6 people after Easton Avenue fire

Four adults and two children were being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire at 45 Easton Ave. Saturday afternoon.
The fire started in the upstairs of the two-story dwelling.
Buffalo Fire responded to the call, which came in at 2:11 p.m.
Fire marshals estimate the damage to the building at $43,000 and $20,000 in damage to the contents, according to Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Deidre Williams
I am the Buffalo City Hall reporter for The Buffalo News. I've been a staff reporter at The News since in 1999.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.