Red Cross assists 6 people after Easton Avenue fire

Four adults and two children were being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire at 45 Easton Ave. Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in the upstairs of the two-story dwelling.

Buffalo Fire responded to the call, which came in at 2:11 p.m.

Fire marshals estimate the damage to the building at $43,000 and $20,000 in damage to the contents, according to Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

