Recovery hampered by conditions in 'post-blizzard operations' in Buffalo, officials say

Roads clogged by snow and abandoned vehicles continue to hamper emergency response and efforts to clear the streets in Buffalo, city officials said during a Sunday morning briefing.

The plan to clear roads of snow in Buffalo is focusing on main roads and clearing routes to hospitals, Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton said.

Some streets in the city have been cleared while many remain impassable, he said.

City officials do not expect crews to start plowing side streets on Sunday, Marton said.

A driving ban remains in place in the city and all of Erie County.

One of the city's major priorities in "post-blizzard operations" is to get National Grid access to the places they need in order to restore power, Mayor Byron Brown said. More than 20,000 households in the city had no electricity as of Sunday morning.

"We want to stress for people, conditions in the City of Buffalo are not normal," Brown said.

Other key announcements from city officials:

• Alternate street parking rules are suspended in the city,

• Garbage and recycling pickup has been suspended indefinitely.

There have been three "very serious" fires in the city since the storm began, said Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

Firefighters are dealing with "very challenging conditions" at fire scenes, Renaldo said.

Some firefighters have been working 48 to 96 straight hours and the department is "struggling to get them relief," he said.

At one point during the storm, 10 fire trucks were stranded in various locations across the city, though a majority have been recovered, he said.

Because of the conditions, responses to emergency calls that typically get two or three fire companies deployed to them are sometimes getting only one company sent, the commissioner said. On some calls, no companies are being sent, he said.

In some cases with alarm calls, the department is trying to confirm potential alarm malfunctions before sending any firefighters, he said.

Some fire apparatus have been in need of repair and the department has been "struggling to get apparatus to all parts of the city," Renaldo said.

The city's police stations have been used to house people seeking refuge in the storm, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

One of the five stations had more than 50 citizens, Gramaglia said.

Those who have true emergency situations should call 911. For other concerns in the city, residents can call 311. 311 operators are working remotely and checking the calls, Brown said.

Erie County also has a line for serious situations that are not life threatening: 716-858-7669.