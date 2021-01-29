Recovering addicts, homeless get new chance at independent housing

A year ago, Rebecca Walker Ladd was homeless, addicted to drinking and using crack cocaine to cope.
Today, she's clean and visits her mother four days a week. And she lives in a new studio apartment in a renovated former hospital building that she can afford on her own, with extra support if she needs it.
After her husband abruptly left her, with no job or income, and no ability to pay rent, it is a far cry from what the 46-year-old woman would have expected.
“I thought the most I would be able to get would be like a rooming house,” said. “It’s much better. It doesn’t even compare.”
Ladd is one of 16 people who have moved into the new Garden Lofts at the Marine Hospital, an affordable housing complex geared for adults with substance abuse disorders, who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
With the Lockport Town Board unwilling to vote on a rezoning request, Cazenovia Recovery Systems has applied for a zoning variance for its proposed substance abuse rehabilitation facility. The project includes renovation of the former Niagara County Infirmary into a rehabilitation facility for up to 44 clients, and a total of 65 apartments in five smaller buildings on the
Located in the former Benedict House at 2211 Main St. – a former medical building next to Sisters Hospital – the recently completed project features 23 roomy studio apartments, subsidized with state funds to keep the rents down.
The three-story building is owned and operated by Cazenovia Recovery Systems, a nonprofit social-services agency that provides residential rehab, mental health treatment and counseling for those recovering from addictions.
It is part of a range of care that the organization offers that includes individual supported apartments for men and women throughout Erie and Niagara counties. But it is the organization's only large building dedicated just to independent living for recovering addicts, although Cazenovia does have a strictly affordable housing project at 2671 Main St.
The new facility also includes offices in the basement for agency staff, who provide services and support for tenants – such as socially-distanced groups and programs – or just answer questions.
"It’s clear that supportive housing can make a big big dent in the recovery that has to happen in New York," said Ed Cichon, the agency's director of marketing and communications, noting that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's proposed 2021 budget provides funding for more. "There needs to be more supportive housing options available."
An addictions recovery agency plans to turn a vacant dormitory in Buffalo that was used to treat AIDS patients into a transitional housing project. Buffalo-based Cazenovia Recovery Systems is converting the former Benedict House on Main Street into 23 affordable studio apartments and supportive services for individuals recovering from substance abuse addictions. It’s designed for people who have already
Cichon said Garden Lofts and similar housing give recovering addicts a place to go when they've completed treatment. Half of the people Cazenovia sees are people with a history of homelessness, and it is all too easy to fall back into their old habits and neighborhoods.
"Typically, people finish and don’t have many options about where to go next," Cichon said. "They typically go back to unsafe places that are triggering, with people they're familiar with, that can access substances. What they need is a place to go after treatment, to take their next steps in life."
The Covid-19 pandemic has only added to the problem by significantly increasing the health risks for those served by Cazenovia.
"Covid really does make a huge difference for people who are homeless," Cichon said. "People tend to have medical diagnoses, so they're at risk for having it more severe than most people."
It is also worsening the substance abuse crisis, creating more stress that drives people to alcohol and drugs while taking away the self-help meetings they used to attend. And it is leading to more drug deaths.
Instead of being together, individuals started using drugs alone to avoid catching Covid-19, so no one is there to seek help or administer Narcan in case of an overdose. Last year, Erie County saw a 25% increase in overdose deaths – the first increase in four years.
"Supportive housing programs really can be a great solution to these situations," Cichon said. "Sheltering in homeless shelters can be a little dangerous right now. It can be a huge, huge help just to have someplace to go."
The housing at Garden Lofts is considered permanent, not transitional. To be eligible, tenants must have finished their substance abuse treatment from Cazenovia or another provider, and not have a place to go.
Cichon said Cazenovia has seven more potential tenants "in mind," who are progressing through treatment, and then it already has a waiting list.
Ladd was one of the lucky ones. An on-and-off addict for six years, she went back to using drugs and alcohol while she was homeless for a year, before she sought help from Cazenovia's Casa Di Vita treatment program.
"I was tired of getting high, tired of being homeless, tired of being tired," she said.
After seven months, she finished and moved into Garden Lofts on Nov. 2, using public assistance benefits to cover her portion of the rent.
"It’s clean. It’s comfortable, and it’s like your own apartment," she said. "It’s very nice. And it’s secure."
Constructed more than 112 years ago, the 27,000-square-foot building originally served as the U.S. Marine Hospital, operated for 50 years by the U.S. government for sailors, former soldiers and marines.
Long after it closed, the 0.78-acre property was acquired by Sisters Hospital in 1995 to expand its campus, particularly for parking, but the historic brick building was saved from the wrecking ball when Evergreen Health Services took it over.
The building reopened as Benedict House, a facility for people suffering from AIDS, and was renovated in 1996 and 1998, with smaller apartments or rooms that shared common bathrooms and kitchens. Evergreen closed it in 2015, and Cazenovia bought it in 2018 for $1, plus the assumption of an $895,000 mortgage.
It then spent $3.6 million to convert it to individual apartments. Units range in size from 390 to 460 square feet, and shared laundry facilities are available on each floor. The building opened in September - delayed from the original May or June target.
The redevelopment and ongoing operations were funded by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, along with capital dollars through the state Homeless Housing & Assistance Program and predevelopment money from the nonprofit Corporation for Supportive Housing. Rents are based on income, but no tenant will pay more than 30% of their income.