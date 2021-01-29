Recovering addicts, homeless get new chance at independent housing

The Covid-19 pandemic has only added to the problem by significantly increasing the health risks for those served by Cazenovia.

"Covid really does make a huge difference for people who are homeless," Cichon said. "People tend to have medical diagnoses, so they're at risk for having it more severe than most people."

It is also worsening the substance abuse crisis, creating more stress that drives people to alcohol and drugs while taking away the self-help meetings they used to attend. And it is leading to more drug deaths.

Instead of being together, individuals started using drugs alone to avoid catching Covid-19, so no one is there to seek help or administer Narcan in case of an overdose. Last year, Erie County saw a 25% increase in overdose deaths – the first increase in four years.

"Supportive housing programs really can be a great solution to these situations," Cichon said. "Sheltering in homeless shelters can be a little dangerous right now. It can be a huge, huge help just to have someplace to go."

The housing at Garden Lofts is considered permanent, not transitional. To be eligible, tenants must have finished their substance abuse treatment from Cazenovia or another provider, and not have a place to go.