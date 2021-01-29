 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recovering addicts, homeless get new chance at independent housing
0 comments

Recovering addicts, homeless get new chance at independent housing

Support this work for $1 a month
2211-Main-St.-Benedict-House

The former Benedict House next to Sisters Hospital is being converted into affordable studio apartments for those recovery from substance abuse addictions. (Google)

A year ago, Rebecca Walker Ladd was homeless, addicted to drinking and using crack cocaine to cope. 

Today, she's clean and visits her mother four days a week. And she lives in a new studio apartment in a renovated former hospital building that she can afford on her own, with extra support if she needs it.

After her husband abruptly left her, with no job or income, and no ability to pay rent, it is a far cry from what the 46-year-old woman would have expected.

“I thought the most I would be able to get would be like a rooming house,” said. “It’s much better. It doesn’t even compare.”

Ladd is one of 16 people who have moved into the new Garden Lofts at the Marine Hospital, an affordable housing complex geared for adults with substance abuse disorders, who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Cazenovia Recovery tries new way to win OK for housing for recovering addicts

Cazenovia Recovery tries new way to win OK for housing for recovering addicts

With the Lockport Town Board unwilling to vote on a rezoning request, Cazenovia Recovery Systems has applied for a zoning variance for its proposed substance abuse rehabilitation facility. The project includes renovation of the former Niagara County Infirmary into a rehabilitation facility for up to 44 clients, and a total of 65 apartments in five smaller buildings on the

Located in the former Benedict House at 2211 Main St.  a former medical building next to Sisters Hospital  the recently completed project features 23 roomy studio apartments, subsidized with state funds to keep the rents down.

The three-story building is owned and operated by Cazenovia Recovery Systems, a nonprofit social-services agency that provides residential rehab, mental health treatment and counseling for those recovering from addictions.

It is part of a range of care that the organization offers that includes individual supported apartments for men and women throughout Erie and Niagara counties. But it is the organization's only large building dedicated just to independent living for recovering addicts, although Cazenovia does have a strictly affordable housing project at 2671 Main St.

The new facility also includes offices in the basement for agency staff, who provide services and support for tenants – such as socially-distanced groups and programs  or just answer questions.

"It’s clear that supportive housing can make a big big dent in the recovery that has to happen in New York," said Ed Cichon, the agency's director of marketing and communications, noting that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's proposed 2021 budget provides funding for more. "There needs to be more supportive housing options available."

Former Benedict House to become transitional housing for addiction recovery

Former Benedict House to become transitional housing for addiction recovery

An addictions recovery agency plans to turn a vacant dormitory in Buffalo that was used to treat AIDS patients into a transitional housing project. Buffalo-based Cazenovia Recovery Systems is converting the former Benedict House on Main Street into 23 affordable studio apartments and supportive services for individuals recovering from substance abuse addictions. It’s designed for people who have already

Cichon said Garden Lofts and similar housing give recovering addicts a place to go when they've completed treatment. Half of the people Cazenovia sees are people with a history of homelessness, and it is all too easy to fall back into their old habits and neighborhoods. 

"Typically, people finish and don’t have many options about where to go next," Cichon said. "They typically go back to unsafe places that are triggering, with people they're familiar with, that can access substances. What they need is a place to go after treatment, to take their next steps in life."

The Covid-19 pandemic has only added to the problem by significantly increasing the health risks for those served by Cazenovia.

"Covid really does make a huge difference for people who are homeless," Cichon said. "People tend to have medical diagnoses, so they're at risk for having it more severe than most people."

It is also worsening the substance abuse crisis, creating more stress that drives people to alcohol and drugs while taking away the self-help meetings they used to attend. And it is leading to more drug deaths.

Instead of being together, individuals started using drugs alone to avoid catching Covid-19, so no one is there to seek help or administer Narcan in case of an overdose. Last year, Erie County saw a 25% increase in overdose deaths  the first increase in four years.

"Supportive housing programs really can be a great solution to these situations," Cichon said. "Sheltering in homeless shelters can be a little dangerous right now. It can be a huge, huge help just to have someplace to go."

The housing at Garden Lofts is considered permanent, not transitional. To be eligible, tenants must have finished their substance abuse treatment from Cazenovia or another provider, and not have a place to go.

Cichon said Cazenovia has seven more potential tenants "in mind," who are progressing through treatment, and then it already has a waiting list.

Ladd was one of the lucky ones. An on-and-off addict for six years, she went back to using drugs and alcohol while she was homeless for a year, before she sought help from Cazenovia's Casa Di Vita treatment program.

"I was tired of getting high, tired of being homeless, tired of being tired," she said.

After seven months, she finished and moved into Garden Lofts on Nov. 2, using public assistance benefits to cover her portion of the rent.

"It’s clean. It’s comfortable, and it’s like your own apartment," she said. "It’s very nice. And it’s secure."

Constructed more than 112 years ago, the 27,000-square-foot building originally served as the U.S. Marine Hospital, operated for 50 years by the U.S. government for sailors, former soldiers and marines.

Long after it closed, the 0.78-acre property was acquired by Sisters Hospital in 1995 to expand its campus, particularly for parking, but the historic brick building was saved from the wrecking ball when Evergreen Health Services took it over.

The building reopened as Benedict House, a facility for people suffering from AIDS, and was renovated in 1996 and 1998, with smaller apartments or rooms that shared common bathrooms and kitchens. Evergreen closed it in 2015, and Cazenovia bought it in 2018 for $1, plus the assumption of an $895,000 mortgage.

It then spent $3.6 million to convert it to individual apartments. Units range in size from 390 to 460 square feet, and shared laundry facilities are available on each floor. The building opened in September - delayed from the original May or June target.

The redevelopment and ongoing operations were funded by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, along with capital dollars through the state Homeless Housing & Assistance Program and predevelopment money from the nonprofit Corporation for Supportive Housing. Rents are based on income, but no tenant will pay more than 30% of their income.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Drug rehab facility plans to foot bill for Lockport apartments
Business Local

Drug rehab facility plans to foot bill for Lockport apartments

  • Updated

Plans will be submitted in one or two months for the conversion of a long-vacant Lockport building into as many as 50 apartments for women recovering from substance abuse treatment, the owner’s attorney said last week. The apartments would be placed in the former Niagara County Infirmary on Davison Road, later renamed the Switzer Building. The county Social Services

Moving Lockport's boundary may impact plan to house recovering addicts
Local News

Moving Lockport's boundary may impact plan to house recovering addicts

  • Updated

Most real estate deals don’t have as many moving parts as the transaction the elected officials of the City and Town of Lockport will discuss Wednesday. The city’s Common Council and the Town Board will host a joint public hearing on shifting a chunk of land on Davison Road from the town to the city. The property has been

Lockport meeting expected to draw protests about substance abuse recovery facility
Crime News

Lockport meeting expected to draw protests about substance abuse recovery facility

  • Updated

Cazenovia Recovery Services will hold a second public meeting on its plan to house recovering substance abusers in the former Niagara County Infirmary in Lockport. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. The crowd at a meeting Thursday loudly protested the plan, which was revealed after LHC Holdings of

In blow to drug rehab project, Town of Lockport torpedoes land swap with city
Local News

In blow to drug rehab project, Town of Lockport torpedoes land swap with city

  • Updated

The Lockport Town Board on Wednesday unanimously rejected a land swap with the City of Lockport at the site of a planned apartment complex for recovering substance abuse patients. LHC Holdings, controlled by Mulvey Construction Co. of Lockport, bought 17.5 acres on Davison Road from Niagara County last year, and made an agreement with Cazenovia Recovery Systems to develop

Lockport set to block development at proposed site of recovery housing
Local News

Lockport set to block development at proposed site of recovery housing

  • Updated

The Lockport Common Council is expected to impose a six-month moratorium on development at the Davison Road site of Cazenovia Recovery Systems’ planned 65-unit housing project for recovering substance abusers, which has drawn opposition from nearby residents at public hearings. The Council voted Wednesday to hold an Aug. 21 public hearing on the moratorium. It also unanimously rejected a

Lockport moratorium on Davison Road development blocks apartments for substance abusers
Local News

Lockport moratorium on Davison Road development blocks apartments for substance abusers

  • Updated

The Lockport Common Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on development of the former Niagara County infirmary property on Davison Road, blocking, at least for now, an unpopular plan to build 65 apartments for recovering substance abusers. The law bars approval of any Zoning Board request for development in a recreational zone, which is the classification of

Landowners threaten discrimination suit if Lockport housing project is rejected
Local News

Landowners threaten discrimination suit if Lockport housing project is rejected

  • Updated

The owners of a Lockport site where apartments have been proposed for low-income tenants and recovering substance abusers threatened Monday to file a federal discrimination lawsuit if local officials reject the project. The Niagara County Planning Board, whose verdict is not final, did exactly that this week, unanimously voting against a site plan review and rezoning in the City

Niagara County lawmaker: No more land for developer of housing for substance abusers
Local News

Niagara County lawmaker: No more land for developer of housing for substance abusers

  • Updated

Niagara County will sell no more land to the company that made a deal for a housing project for recovering substance abusers in Lockport, County Legislator William J. Collins said Tuesday. Collins’ statement has no impact on Cazenovia Recovery Systems’ plans to construct housing for its clients, said Charles D. Grieco, the agency’s attorney. In 2018, the county sold

Lockport board won't recommend rezoning for substance abusers' housing
Local News

Lockport board won't recommend rezoning for substance abusers' housing

  • Updated

Although the final decision will come from the Lockport Common Council, the city’s Planning Board on Thursday unanimously recommended rejection of a rezoning request that would allow construction of an apartment project for recovering substance abusers. Neighbors have voiced loud opposition toward Cazenovia Recovery Systems’ proposed project at the former Niagara County Infirmary site on Davison Road, which straddles

Niagara County charges that Lockport substance abuse housing project violates deed
Local News

Niagara County charges that Lockport substance abuse housing project violates deed

  • Updated

Cazenovia Recovery System’s plan to house recovering substance abusers in Lockport may violate the site’s terms of sale, Niagara County Attorney Claude A. Joerg warned in a letter to the agency’s lawyer Thursday. However, the only penalty in the deed is the loss of the buyer’s right of first refusal to purchase adjoining county land. In 2018, the county

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News