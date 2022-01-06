Record-setting heavy snow snarling traffic, cars getting stuck in Cheektowaga

Winter's first lake-effect strike to hit Western New York was making for difficult travel conditions Thursday.
Midmorning, a band of snow was set up over Buffalo, Lackawanna, Cheektowaga, West Seneca and northeast Erie County "and is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted at 10:30 a.m.
Numerous rashes and disabled vehicles were reported on the Thruway in Cheektowaga and West Seneca and many cars were sliding off the Kensington Expressway, according to NITTEC and law enforcement.
Traffic cameras showed near white-out conditions on the Thruway near the William Street exits.
The Skyway is closed with Route 5 closed to Ridge Road due to poor visibility.
The National Weather Service's Buffalo office reported that snow was falling at a rate of 3 inches per hour at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
"Heavy snow at the Buffalo airport this morning has already established a record for the date. The 9.8" breaks the former record set back in 1974," the weather service reported on Twitter.
Numerous flights have been canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and Metro buses are delayed on their routes because of the weather, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
In Cheektowaga, the heavy snow is causing cars to get stuck in some intersections and in driveways and parking lots, said Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould.
"Just now, I heard on the radio we have multiple cars stuck at Walden and Union," Gould said. "That's one of the busiest intersections in town so that speaks to the fact that it must be pretty deep."
Traffic did seem lighter than usual, Gould said, due to schools being out and many people likely opting to work remotely.
Still, he asked people to stay off the roads if possible.
"Be safe. If you don't have to be out please be patient. Let the snow pass. Let the highway department clean up. We'll get through this like we do any other storm," Gould said.
The storm hit a little later than expected. During the night, strong winds "prevented an organized band" of snow from forming off Lake Erie overnight, the National Weather Service reported, but a lake-effect band settled in over Buffalo around 7:30 a.m. The rate of snowfall within the band could drop 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour, said Jason Alumbaugh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.