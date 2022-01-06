Record-setting heavy snow snarling traffic, cars getting stuck in Cheektowaga

In Cheektowaga, the heavy snow is causing cars to get stuck in some intersections and in driveways and parking lots, said Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould.

"Just now, I heard on the radio we have multiple cars stuck at Walden and Union," Gould said. "That's one of the busiest intersections in town so that speaks to the fact that it must be pretty deep."

Traffic did seem lighter than usual, Gould said, due to schools being out and many people likely opting to work remotely.

Still, he asked people to stay off the roads if possible.

"Be safe. If you don't have to be out please be patient. Let the snow pass. Let the highway department clean up. We'll get through this like we do any other storm," Gould said.