Record-setting heavy snow could cause second round of traffic woes this evening

Winter's first lake-effect strike to hit Western New York made for difficult travel conditions Thursday morning and was poised to make for another tough commute this evening.
"More snow is expected through parts of Western New York as we head towards rush hour," the state Department of Transportation warned in a Twitter post at 2:30 p.m. "... Please stay off the roads if you do not have to travel so that plows can safely and efficiently clear the roads."
All morning, a 10-mile wide band of snow stretched over Buffalo, Lackawanna toward Cheektowaga and West Seneca, dropping snow at a rate of 1 inch to sometimes 3 inches an hour.
By early afternoon, it had shifted north into the Northtowns and the southern parts of Niagara County.
But it's expected to sweep down south by mid to late afternoon bringing another 4 to 6 inches of snow, just in time for the evening commute, especially for those who work downtown.
Buffalo City Hall announced it's letting "nonessential" city workers go home early.
"City Hall will remain open with limited services. We urge residents to call ahead before coming to City Hall and if you don't need to come to City Hall today – please don't," spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Thursday.
And Erie County Courts announced they were switching all proceedings to a virtual format after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Through much of the morning, numerous crashes and disabled vehicles were reported on the Thruway in Cheektowaga and West Seneca. Many cars were sliding off the Kensington Expressway, according to NITTEC and law enforcement.
Traffic cameras showed near white-out conditions on the Thruway in Cheektowaga and Depew during the morning.
Support Local Journalism
The Skyway was shut down to traffic, and Route 5 was closed to Ridge Road due to poor visibility.
Adding to traffic woes, Clinton Street in West Seneca was closed in both directions from Union Road to French Road because of emergency utility repairs.
Numerous flights have been canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and Metro buses are delayed on their routes because of the weather, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
In Cheektowaga, the heavy snow caused cars to get stuck in some intersections and in driveways and parking lots, said Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould.
"Just now, I heard on the radio we have multiple cars stuck at Walden and Union," Gould said late Thursday morning. "That's one of the busiest intersections in town so that speaks to the fact that it must be pretty deep."
Traffic did seem lighter than usual, Gould said, due to schools being out and many people likely opting to work remotely.
Still, he asked people to stay off the roads if possible.
"Be safe. If you don't have to be out please be patient. Let the snow pass. Let the highway department clean up. We'll get through this like we do any other storm," Gould said.
The storm hit a little later than expected. During the night, strong winds "prevented an organized band" of snow from forming off Lake Erie overnight, the National Weather Service reported, but a lake-effect band settled in over Buffalo around 7:30 a.m. The rate of snowfall within the band could drop 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour, said Jason Alumbaugh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
The gusty winds on Thursday night created a seiche at the east end of Lake Erie, the weather service said. A lakeshore flood warning was in effect until 4 a.m.