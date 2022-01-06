Record-setting heavy snow could cause second round of traffic woes this evening

And Erie County Courts announced they were switching all proceedings to a virtual format after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Through much of the morning, numerous crashes and disabled vehicles were reported on the Thruway in Cheektowaga and West Seneca. Many cars were sliding off the Kensington Expressway, according to NITTEC and law enforcement.

Traffic cameras showed near white-out conditions on the Thruway in Cheektowaga and Depew during the morning.

The Skyway was shut down to traffic, and Route 5 was closed to Ridge Road due to poor visibility.

Adding to traffic woes, Clinton Street in West Seneca was closed in both directions from Union Road to French Road because of emergency utility repairs.

Numerous flights have been canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and Metro buses are delayed on their routes because of the weather, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

In Cheektowaga, the heavy snow caused cars to get stuck in some intersections and in driveways and parking lots, said Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould.