Record-breaking winter storm blankets much of WNY, with Buffalo in the bullseye

Winter's first lake-effect strike on Western New York closed schools and made for difficult commutes, particularly in Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Depew, on Thursday.
The snow band parked itself over a stretch of the Buffalo metro area, basically following the path of the Kensington Expressway, for much of the morning. It then shifted north for a couple of hours, then drifted back, just in time to make the evening drive home difficult.
The concentrated band pummeled the metro area Thursday, dropping snow at a rate of 1 inch to sometimes 3 inches an hour.
"Please stay off the roads if you do not have to travel so that plows can safely and efficiently clear the roads," the state Department of Transportation pleaded with drivers in a Twitter post at 2:30 p.m.
Traffic cameras showed that people seemed to get the message. With likely many people opting to work remotely, traffic volume on area highways during the evening commute was noticeably lighter.
The snow band will be back over Buffalo in time to slow the evening commute as it makes another pass over the areas that were hit hardest earlier in the day.
The snow band was narrow – only about 10 miles wide, National Weather Service meteorologist David Thomas said. But the storm was an intense record-breaker.
By 1 p.m., the area around the Buffalo Niagara International Airport recorded 14.1 inches, nearly double the old record for Jan. 6 of 7.3 inches set back in 1974. And the weather service was also looking to see if another all time one-day snow total record for a January day would be broken, once the band of snow made its second pass over Cheektowaga. The previous record was set on Jan. 11, 1982, with 18.3 inches. One weather spotter in the town had already recorded 18 inches as of 2 p.m.
A combination of factors, from Covid burnout to the return of traditional in-school learning, had school leaders generally agreeing that a snow day will remain a snow day.
Many area schools, including Buffalo Public Schools, announced well ahead of the storm that Thursday would be a snow day, which kept many families at home and off the roads.
But the snow that quickly piled up on the roads caused problems, with numerous cars getting stuck in roadways, particularly in downtown Buffalo and in busy intersections of Cheektowaga.
Buffalo City Hall announced it was letting "nonessential" city workers go home early.
"City Hall will remain open with limited services. We urge residents to call ahead before coming to City Hall, and if you don't need to come to City Hall today – please don't," spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Thursday.
And Erie County Courts announced they were switching all proceedings to a virtual format after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Through much of the morning, numerous crashes and disabled vehicles were reported on the Thruway in Cheektowaga and West Seneca. Many cars were sliding off the Kensington Expressway, according to NITTEC and law enforcement.
Traffic cameras showed near white-out conditions on the Thruway in Cheektowaga and Depew during the morning.
The Skyway was shut down to traffic, and Route 5 was closed to Ridge Road due to poor visibility.
Adding to traffic woes, Clinton Street in West Seneca was closed in both directions from Union Road to French Road because of emergency utility repairs. A section of Broadway in Lancaster was also closed Thursday afternoon as firefighters battled a house fire.
Numerous flights were canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and Metro buses were delayed on their routes throughout the day, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
See how much snow other communities are getting across the Western New York region.
In Cheektowaga, which as of 2 p.m. was leading the region in snowfall totals, vehicles were getting stuck in some intersections, driveways and parking lots, Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said.
"Just now, I heard on the radio we have multiple cars stuck at Walden and Union," Gould said late Thursday morning. "That's one of the busiest intersections in town, so that speaks to the fact that it must be pretty deep."
Traffic did seem lighter than usual, Gould said.
Still, he asked people to stay off the roads, if possible.
"Be safe. If you don't have to be out, please be patient. Let the snow pass. Let the highway department clean up. We'll get through this like we do any other storm," Gould said.
The storm hit a little later than expected. It was initially forecasted to begin late Wednesday night. But during the night, strong winds "prevented an organized band" of snow from forming off Lake Erie, the National Weather Service reported. The lake-effect band settled in over Buffalo by around 6 a.m.
The gusty winds overnight Wednesday created a seiche at the east end of Lake Erie, the weather service said. A lakeshore flood warning was in effect until 4 a.m.
The snow band was expected to drift south Thursday night and remain over the Southtowns and ski country through Friday night, bringing 4 to 8 inches of snow to those areas.