Record-breaking winter storm blankets much of WNY, with Buffalo in the bullseye

Winter's first lake-effect strike on Western New York closed schools and made for difficult commutes, particularly in Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Depew, on Thursday.

The snow band parked itself over a stretch of the Buffalo metro area, basically following the path of the Kensington Expressway, for much of the morning. It then shifted north for a couple of hours, then drifted back, just in time to make the evening drive home difficult.

The concentrated band pummeled the metro area Thursday, dropping snow at a rate of 1 inch to sometimes 3 inches an hour.

"Please stay off the roads if you do not have to travel so that plows can safely and efficiently clear the roads," the state Department of Transportation pleaded with drivers in a Twitter post at 2:30 p.m.

Traffic cameras showed that people seemed to get the message. With likely many people opting to work remotely, traffic volume on area highways during the evening commute was noticeably lighter.

+10 What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band headed back toward city The snow band will be back over Buffalo in time to slow the evening commute as it makes another pass over the areas that were hit hardest earlier in the day.

The snow band was narrow – only about 10 miles wide, National Weather Service meteorologist David Thomas said. But the storm was an intense record-breaker.