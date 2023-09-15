Students in Buffalo Public Schools were kept indoors for recess activities on Friday due to a nationwide cyber threat being investigated by the FBI.

The threat originated in Texas and was not specific to New York State or Buffalo, but district officials decided to move all recess activities at schools indoors “out of an abundance of caution.”

“It’s crucial to stress that students and staff were not at risk,” the district said in a post on its website.

The threat did not affect dismissal or evening sporting events.

The FBI Buffalo office posted on X, formerly Twitter, that they had no information to indicate a specific and credible threat in Western New York, but would continue to work closely with law enforcement partners. They also urged the public to be aware and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.