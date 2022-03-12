Receivership called a promising tool for saving derelict historic properties

But Amdur said the receivership program has limitations, especially if the owners have no intention of selling their properties.

"The biggest challenge is, let's say hypothetically, the court appoints a receiver and repairs are made," Amdur said. "Once those repairs are made, the property gets handed back to the owner, who hasn't been doing the right thing by the property or the city right along.

"So let's say those repairs are made and there is a three-year life in keeping the weather out," Amdur said. "By the time we get through the process, it's probably going to have to start all over again."

Brendan Mehaffy, who heads the city's Office of Strategic Planning, also said the receivership program is valuable but has its limits.

"It's a great tool in the toolbox, but it doesn't fit in every situation," Mehaffy said.

Carney asked Preservation Buffalo Niagara to develop a stabilization plan for troubled properties at 110 and 118 South Park Ave. in the Cobblestone Historic District, which will be back in court on April 1.

"I wanted to see what they could do with it, and if they actually have the money," Carney said.