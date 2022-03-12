Receivership called a promising tool for saving derelict historic properties

Recalcitrant owners of historic properties in disrepair in Buffalo could be targeted for a receivership program initiated last year by a preservation organization.
It's a novelty now, but that could change.
Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney said he has had a receivership program at his disposal in recent years for houses and apartments, but not one for preserving historic properties.
"The receivership is a great idea for a city like Buffalo, where our housing stock is so old and there is so much worth preserving," Carney said. "To have a program dedicated to those houses and those buildings is a tremendous tool for us, and one we plan to use more in the future."
Under the program, the court appoints a receiver to make repairs on a property and sets in place a method to reimburse the receiver and cover the repair costs.
But it's not a one-stop-fits-all solution.
Receivership may not work for larger properties where costlier repairs are needed and in cases involving irresponsible owners who refuse to surrender ownership, Carney and city officials said.
Preservation Buffalo Niagara is completing receivership of a pilot property in Allentown. Jessie Fisher, the organization's executive director, said it's an example of the new thinking needed to tackle preservation challenges. Those challenges have come to the forefront in recent months following the furor over the city's decision to issue an emergency demolition permit for the Great Northern grain elevator.
A measure to be introduced in the Common Council calls for scheduled building inspections of all 144 local landmarks.
That decision, now on appeal, also spurred the Common Council to pass an ordinance in February requiring the city's Department of Permits and Inspection Services to inspect each of the city's locally designated landmarks at least once every three years.
Gwen Howard, chair of the Buffalo Preservation Board, called receiverships a promising solution for addressing poorly maintained properties without resorting to demolition.
"The preservation community is generally reluctant to contact Permits and Inspections because it can take the building out of the process with the city and throw it into Housing Court, and then all bets are off," Howard said. "Oftentimes, the result is expediting the demolition of the building rather than moving to preserve it."
Fisher said the ordinance passed by the Council could do more harm than good without policies to keep landmarks standing.
"There is still no plan for what happens if a property gets a bad inspection," Fisher said. "Too often, that either results in demolition or the threat of demolition."
A new solution
The receivership program is allowed under the Safe Buffalo Housing Court Act, a state law enacted in the 1970s.
"Buffalo, like many upstate cities, has a lot of older housing stock that is often left to decay by irresponsible owners," said State Sen. Sean Ryan, who is working with lawmakers on legislation to allow such receiverships in all municipalities. "This would give cities a powerful tool to fight against demolition by neglect."
Here's how receivership works:
A city inspector informs Housing Court that the condition of a property compromises public safety. The judge appoints a receiver with the approval of the city to make repairs if the owner won't make them. A lien is placed on the property for the value of the repairs, and if the money isn't repaid in 60 days, foreclosure is initiated and the property is put up for sale.
Proceeds from the sale are then used to pay back the receiver for the repairs, with the rest going into an escrow account for the owner.
Carney appointed Preservation Buffalo Niagara in January 2021 to be the receiver for a house at 40 Cottage St., which has been abandoned for over a decade. Emergency repairs were made to a two-unit cottage behind the main house.
Charles Dobucki, the out-of-state owner of the house and four other derelict properties in Allentown, had ignored years of inspectors' reports and court warnings. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Carney authorized an emergency demolition but changed his mind after Fisher proposed using the receivership program.
"I was impressed with Judge Carney's willingness to listen to the legal argument, and then his willingness to apply a new solution," Fisher said.
Fisher believes it can become a go-to solution with historic properties.
"The receivership program PBN has piloted should be the solution for intractable building owners," Fisher said. "It will ensure we don't continue to lose historic buildings simply because the homeowners don't recognize their value and refuse to follow the law.
"This program creates a solution for the Housing Court judge so he doesn't have to order a demolition while protecting public safety," she said.
Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski, whose district includes Allentown, wants to see more receiverships.
"Everybody in Buffalo has either lived on a block or a street where it's that one house," Nowakowski said. "I think that receivership template at 40 Cottage can be super beneficial to other problem properties in residential areas."
The money for Preservation Buffalo Niagara's receivership comes from its revolving loan fund. That fund also helps low-income homeowners who want to repair their historic buildings but who don't have the money and may not qualify for other sources of funds such as bank loans.
Support Local Journalism
The organization loaned the African Heritage Food Co-op $45,000 to make emergency repairs after a fire damaged a Fruit Belt building at 238 Carlton St. in 2018. James Comerford, then the commissioner of permits and inspections, held off on an emergency demolition to give the food co-op time to make the repairs.
Now, the food co-op has plans to open in August 2023.
Fisher said the revolving loan fund has around $250,0000, with a goal of reaching $1 million.
"That would allow a bigger impact with more money on the street at one time," she said.
Limits of receivership
Until now receiverships had been used only for buildings with rent-paying tenants, because receivers need money to make repairs.
The receiver comes in after an owner refuses to make required repairs. The receiver then uses the rental income to pay for expenses, utilities and repairs until the receivership is complete.
The city had to approve Preservation Buffalo Niagara's receivership of the historic building.
"That was something we were very proud of, and in the cases where that does work, there is a possibility we would look to repeat again," said Cathy Amdur, the city's new commissioner of permits and inspections.
But Amdur said the receivership program has limitations, especially if the owners have no intention of selling their properties.
"The biggest challenge is, let's say hypothetically, the court appoints a receiver and repairs are made," Amdur said. "Once those repairs are made, the property gets handed back to the owner, who hasn't been doing the right thing by the property or the city right along.
"So let's say those repairs are made and there is a three-year life in keeping the weather out," Amdur said. "By the time we get through the process, it's probably going to have to start all over again."
Brendan Mehaffy, who heads the city's Office of Strategic Planning, also said the receivership program is valuable but has its limits.
"It's a great tool in the toolbox, but it doesn't fit in every situation," Mehaffy said.
Carney asked Preservation Buffalo Niagara to develop a stabilization plan for troubled properties at 110 and 118 South Park Ave. in the Cobblestone Historic District, which will be back in court on April 1.
"I wanted to see what they could do with it, and if they actually have the money," Carney said.
The local landmarks are destabilized from missing and crumbling walls, tattered roofs and other structural problems. The buildings, like the historic district, are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Carney has not decided yet on whether to pursue a receivership for the Cobblestone properties.
"If you're talking about houses on Cottage Street, it's a great program," Carney said. "If you're talking about houses on St. James, it's a highly effective tool to either move the owners or get the building fixed in a proper manner.
"But at that point you're talking about $20,000 or maybe $50,000 for the repairs or the stabilization," he said.
"Receivership program can work wonders, but I don't see it working for mega-projects that could cost hundreds of thousands if not millions, because preservation doesn't have millions," he said.
'Guerrilla warfare tactic' in Cleveland
Cleveland is one of several cities to use receiverships for historic properties.
Kathleen Crowther, president of the Cleveland Restoration Society, said her organization closely works with the city's Department of Building and Housing, but that wasn't always the case.
Relations improved, Crowther said, after the department went forward with an emergency demolition of a "significant stone block house" several years ago without consulting experts on her board, and it later acknowledged the mistake.
The preservation organization reviews department-issued lists of properties slated for demolition.
"Building and Housing acknowledges they don't have the historic preservation knowledge like we do," she said.
The organization has a Historic Properties Fund to pay for the costs of receiverships, with $130,000 now in the fund. Unrestricted funds are also used.
Crowther said the Cleveland Restoration Society has had positive outcomes.
"Receivership is a very valuable historic preservation guerrilla warfare tactic," Crowther said.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.